23 hours ago

China's media dystopia

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: A panel from Mindshare imagines the various potential fates of media in the world’s most advanced digital market, China, based on the emerging technologies and changing consumer trends we see today.

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 4:05 pm on February 25, 2021.

Inspired by the dystopian futures depicted by shows like Black Mirror, Mindshare’s Media Dystopia imagines the various potential fates of media in the world’s most advanced digital market, China, based on the emerging technologies and changing consumer trends we see today, many of which have seen their development rapidly accelerate to accommodate for COVID-19.

These are the hypotheses and provocations of what China’s future might become, with an exploration of how talent and creativity will sit at the heart of this:

  • Temporal Sponsorships – In 2026, celebrities sign deals not only about which brands they endorse, but what versions of themselves endorse it .
  • Pop-Up Forever – In 2025, Gucci closes all retail locations in China and shifts to a 100% digital commerce + pop-up experience model.
  • China’s Brain Drain – In 2026, China’s brain drain continues as advertisers across the globe recruit the country’s top talent to keep pace with China’s technology dominance.

Speakers

  • Chaojie Miao, Brand Strategy Partner, Mindshare China
  • John Dawson, Partner, Mindshare
  • Matthew Nolan, General Manager, Mindshare China
  • Benjamin Condit, Chief Strategy Officer, Mindshare China

See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage:

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

