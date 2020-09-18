Digital Marketing Media Analysis Data
Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?

The industry talks about diversity a lot, but do we understand the true definition of diversity, the difference between inherent and acquired? Find out, and test your knowledge with a quiz.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The third lesson in this series will cover diversity, the first prong of the DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) agenda. It's a topic that covers all elements of business—from hiring practices to creative output to business success. Awareness of diversity continues to grow, and certainly charts high on Campaign's editorial agenda. But for all the talk of the importance of diversity, do we fully understand what diversity is, and therefore how to hire and support those who come from a diverse group? Before we take a deep-dive into certain elements of diversity, this lesson will cover the fundamentals.

In this lesson you will learn: 

  • Why diversity is important.
  • What exactly diversity is.
  • How to hire diverse talent.
  • How to retain diverse talent.

Your teacher

Tara Mckenty is a creative director at Google's Brand Studio Asia-Pacific. She co-founded Rare alongside Stefanie DiGiavincenzo of Clemenger BBDO Melbourne in 2017 as a masterclass to equip leaders in the creative industry with tools to nurture a more inclusive workforce, with training covering unconscious bias, marginalisation and prejudice in the workplace, among other issues.

Rare, which is supported by more than 50 agencies, brands and organisations, has since expanded to offer a leadership accelerator, a training program for up-and-coming talent, and a one-year fellowship at Google.

Before joining Google in 2013, Mckenty was formerly an art director at Saatchi & Saatchi and TBWA.

The quiz

Once you're done watching this video, test your knowledge with this quiz:

 

 
powered by Typeform
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

