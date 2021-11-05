Advertising Digital Media PR Analysis Opinions
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign Crash Course: How to not suck at videoconferencing

By now, one would think agencies have mastered the art of virtual pitching. Not so, says this cheeky lesson from marketing consultancy TrinityP3, which explains how to do it right.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 39th lesson in the Crash Course series will cover how to not suck at videoconferencing, looking at ad agency video pitches in particular. This lesson was originally published as Video Conferencing for Dummies - Ad Agency Pitching by marketing management consultancy TrinityP3. 

After 18 months of managing advertiser pitches to choose agencies using videoconferencing, TrinityP3 CEO Darren Woolley noticed few agencies—from the big holding companies to the small independents—had yet mastered video presentations. 

After sharing this with Simon Joyce, founder and CEO at the independent creative agency, Emotive, they found it amazing that companies who spend thousands of working days and millions of dollars producing hours and hours of video for their clients, appear to spend no time or money producing a videoconference, even if the outcome could result in winning a new client and increasing agency revenue. So they hatched a plan to turn the insights and lessons in managing pitches into an instructional video for advertising agencies.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • All the different ways agencies have sucked during video pitches
  • Tips for better lighting and framing
  • How and when to use presentation decks
  • When to carry on 'full screen ahead' 
  • What clients really think of your clever backdrops.

Your teacher

Greta Lee Jackson is a presenter, actor and co-writer of this piece along with Grant McAloon. To create this lesson she worked with Darren Woolley, CEO of marketing management consultancy TrinityP3 and Simon Joyce, founder and CEO at the independent creative agency, Emotive.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of social listening with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

1 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

2 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

3 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

5 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

6 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

7 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

8 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to align with changing money habits among Singapore's wealthy

9 Citibank launches 'Hidden riches' to align with Singapore's wealthy

Discovery+ exceeds expectations in India

10 Discovery+ exceeds expectations in India

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: How to support mental health in the workplace
Advertising
Oct 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to support mental health ...

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for your brand?
Advertising
Oct 1, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for ...

Campaign Crash Course: What's the difference between CDPs and DMPs?
Advertising
Sep 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What's the difference ...

Campaign Crash Course: How to build a DTC brand
Marketing
Aug 13, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to build a DTC brand

Just Published

Was this Squid Game promo appropriate? Industry opinion is split
Marketing
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Was this Squid Game promo appropriate? Industry ...

SPOT SURVEY RESULTS: Nearly half of respondents to our survey say the activation crossed a line. And high fractions of respondents also favour more caution by brands—and even regulation—when it comes to exposing kids to marketing for adult fare.

This Raffles Hotel campaign is a love letter to white royals
Marketing
1 day ago
Ad Nut

This Raffles Hotel campaign is a love letter to ...

The campaign—which uses royals as influencers—hearkens back to a colonial age that might be better left unhearkened.

Can China's Double 11 be more sustainable in the age of climate chaos?
Marketing
1 day ago
Gemma A Williams

Can China's Double 11 be more sustainable in the ...

Attitudes in China are shifting and much of this is coming from the younger generations, and China’s biggest e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba is touting this 11.11 as its greenest festival yet.

Stagwell posts double-digit growth in first earnings after MDC merger
PR
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

Stagwell posts double-digit growth in first ...

The newly combined holding company grew net organic revenue by 22.8% to $498 million.