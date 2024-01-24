Apple iPhone battery ensures karate kid's efforts are recorded in new ad

The iPhone’s "long battery life" ensures an uncle can record his aspiring karate kid nephew as he endeavours to break three planks of wood in Apple’s latest “Relax, it’s iPhone” film.

The action opens as the young boy, joined by a supportive crowd, nods to his uncle to hit record on his iPhone before he begins whacking three wooden boards with his bare hand.

Despite the dwindling crowd, the young lad continues his best efforts and the camera continues to roll. The uncle is aware the battery life of his iPhone 15 Plus can last as long as the kid’s determination.

The film features How Many Times by JJ & The Mood as the soundtrack.

“One more” was released alongside “New driver”, which isn’t running in the UK.

The second film opens with an anxious dad seeing his daughter off as she drives to college shortly after passing her driving test.