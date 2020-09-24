Advertising News PR
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

ADK creative technologist wins D&AD Future Impact pencil

The winning project, the Robot Avatar Café, provided employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Yoshihiro Kozuka, a communication planner and technologist who works for ADK's Schema unit in Tokyo, has won a D&AD pencil in this year's Future Impact category.

The win came for Avatar Robot Café project, an eatery where the servers were robots controlled from remote locations by people with disabilities.

The category recognises newly released or prototypical designs and initiatives that prioritise people and planet alongside profit. Only 14 Future Impact pencils were awarded this year. 

The café opened for three weeks in Tokyo. It led to more than 500 articles and media exposure equivalent of US$7.6 million. More importantly, several of the 30 people who participated found jobs following the project.

With Schema, launched in 2018, ADK hopes to help incorporate emerging technologies and innovation into its business. The project aims to combine technological and creative resources to support the growth of large corporations and startups and help the achieve “global success through effective marketing and branding”, according to ADK.

Yoshihiro Kozuka

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

2 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

4 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

7 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

9 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

10 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Related Articles

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four black pencils
Advertising
Sep 11, 2020
Jennifer Small

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four ...

D&AD names first 2020 pencil winners
Advertising
Jun 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

D&AD names first 2020 pencil winners

D&AD announces pencil winners for advertising, culture, design
Advertising
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

D&AD announces pencil winners for advertising, ...

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies
Advertising
Jun 9, 2020
Gurjit Degun

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies

Just Published

Auto industry faces 21% decline in global adspend in 2020 due to pandemic
Advertising
5 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

Auto industry faces 21% decline in global adspend ...

Zenith predicts a rebound in automotive ad spending in 2021 and 2022, growing 10.5% and 11.4%, respectively.

See all the winners from the first night of the APAC Effies
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

See all the winners from the first night of the ...

Leo Group, The Brand Agency, BBDO Japan, BC&F, Stanley St, Ogilvy Hong Kong, Ogilvy Sydney, BMF and GIGIL won gold Effies at the first of two virtual awards shows Thursday afternoon.

How creatives freed their minds during lockdown
Advertising
13 hours ago
Gemma Charles

How creatives freed their minds during lockdown

While the world ground to a virtual halt in the grip of the Covid pandemic, creativity remained unfettered. Campaign asked creatives to open up about the craft stories behind the spots.

Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits media auditing
Media
13 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits ...

Revenues still slumped by a quarter because of Covid-19.