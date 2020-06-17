dad

D&AD announces pencil winners for advertising, culture, design
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

D&AD announces pencil winners for advertising, culture, design

FCB India won two yellow pencils and TBWA New Zealand one as the D&AD announced its second wave of winners.

D&AD names first 2020 pencil winners
Jun 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

D&AD names first 2020 pencil winners

Dentsu Tokyo, Dentsu West Japan and Grey Tokyo win yellow pencils as the winners in the Impact, Side Hustle, Next and Craft categories are revealed.

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies
Jun 9, 2020
Gurjit Degun

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies

Charity is reorganising business after 'dramatic' hit to revenue.

How the pandemic is reshaping UX design for brands
Jun 4, 2020
Akae Wang

How the pandemic is reshaping UX design for brands

UX and digital design have come to play a key role in helping us stay connected and feel less isolated, says Tencent's executive creative director.

Stop overthinking it: the 2019 D&AD Annual reviewed
Oct 30, 2019
Kirsty Minns

Stop overthinking it: the 2019 D&AD Annual reviewed

Mother's creative director looks for trends in the bible of the year's best advertising and design work.

D&AD winners: BWM Dentsu Sydney gets a Black Pencil
May 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

D&AD winners: BWM Dentsu Sydney gets a Black Pencil

'Project revoice' is one of six Black Pencil winners worldwide. Here's all the APAC winners.

