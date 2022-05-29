Advertising Marketing Media PR Analysis News The Work
Staff Reporters
13 hours ago

APAC finishes strong at 2022 D&ADs

The region added six more Yellow Pencils on the second day of the awards, bringing its total winning entry tally to 265.

While there were no further Black Pencils handed out to APAC on day two of the D&AD Awards, after DDB New Zealand snagged one of the two coveted awards on day one for its Samsung iTest campaign, Asia Pacific nonetheless put in another impressive showing, winning six more highly-esteemed Yellow Pencils. 

Combined with the nine yellows APAC won on day one of this year's festival, the region took home 15 Yellow Pencils in 2022, compared to 7 last year.  And this year's one Black Pencil for New Zealand comes after APAC did not win any in 2021. After winning a total of 148 pencils in 2021, Asia Pacific had 265 winning entries (including shortlists) in 2022, matching the gains of other regions as well.

Although no Asia-Pacific market ranked in the global top five for total winning award points, Australia ranked 6th, India placed 8th, New Zealand 9th, Japan 10th and China 11th. Among APAC countries, the total number of awards handed out ranked as follows:

Market

 Awards won
Australia 56
China 46
Japan 44
India 37
New Zealand 31
Singapore 18
Thailand 7
Philippines 6
Hong Kong 6
Taiwan 4
Malaysia 4
Korea 3
Macao 2
Vietnam 1

More Yellow Pencils for APAC

Japan won two of the six Yellow Pencils for APAC on day two. Dentsu Tokyo won one for Graphic Design in the Applied Print Graphics sub-category for its 'Camouflage Against the Machines' campaign for Unlabeled, Nexus VII while Maru won for Packaging Design in the Small Batch sub-category for 'I (Eye) am MIKAN'.

I (Eye) am MIKAN

Australia also took home two additional Yellow Pencils with Howatson+Company scoring yet another  for Storytelling in the Writing for Design category with 'Rejected Ales' for Matilda Bay.  The campaign hauled in no less than 9 pencils, in total including 3 Yellow Pencils. AKQA Melbourne also won its second Yellow, this time in the Entertainment category for Audio with its 'Action Audio' campaign. 

Rejected Ales

Taiwan's Bito won a Yellow Pencil  for Branding in the Motion sub-category for its work on the 58th Golden Horse Awards, while Macao's Indego Design won for Illustraition in the Packaging sub-category for 'Far Side of the Moon Mooncake'. 

Far Side of the Moon Mooncake

D&AD 2022 Award Totals

Overall Total - 702 Pencils

  • Black - 5 Pencils awarded
  • Yellow - 78 Pencils awarded
  • Graphite - 188 Pencils awarded
  • Wood - 421 Pencils awarded
  • Side Hustle - 4 Pencils
  • Future Impact - 3 Pencils
  • White - 2 Pencils
  • Collaborative -1 Pencil


Companies of the Year

The top ranking design agency winners of the year are:

  • Apple Design Team
  • PORTO ROCHA
  • Pentagram New York

The top ranking production company winners of the year are:

  • Division
  • Riff Raff Films
  • Iconoclast Germany

The top ranking advertising agency winners of the year are:

  • Leo Burnett Chicago
  • Droga5 New York
  • Ogilvy UK

The top ranking clients of the year are:

  • Apple
  • Change the Ref
  • Unilever

The top ranking countries are:

  • United States - 403 winning entries
  • United Kingdom - 271 winning entries
  • France - 114 winning entries
  • Germany - 87 winning entries
  • Brazil - 78 winning entries

Winners by category 

Craft: 45 Pencil Winners

  • Illustration: 13
  • Photography: 5
  • Typography: 10
  • Writing for Design: 17

Design: 143 Pencil Winners

  • Branding: 30
  • Book Design: 9
  • Creative Transformation: 4
  • Digital Design: 15
  • Graphic Design: 22
  • Magazine & Newspaper Design: 13
  • Packaging Design: 22
  • Product Design: 14
  • Spatial Design: 9
  • Type Design: 5

Impact: 24 Pencil Winners

  • Impact: : 21
  • Future Impact: : 3

Culture: 62 Pencil Winners

  • Entertainment: 40
  • Gaming: 10
  • Music Videos: 12

Side Hustle: 4 Pencil Winners

The 278 Pencil winning works and all shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

