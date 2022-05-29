APAC finishes strong at 2022 D&ADs

While there were no further Black Pencils handed out to APAC on day two of the D&AD Awards, after DDB New Zealand snagged one of the two coveted awards on day one for its Samsung iTest campaign, Asia Pacific nonetheless put in another impressive showing, winning six more highly-esteemed Yellow Pencils.

Combined with the nine yellows APAC won on day one of this year's festival, the region took home 15 Yellow Pencils in 2022, compared to 7 last year. And this year's one Black Pencil for New Zealand comes after APAC did not win any in 2021. After winning a total of 148 pencils in 2021, Asia Pacific had 265 winning entries (including shortlists) in 2022, matching the gains of other regions as well.

Although no Asia-Pacific market ranked in the global top five for total winning award points, Australia ranked 6th, India placed 8th, New Zealand 9th, Japan 10th and China 11th. Among APAC countries, the total number of awards handed out ranked as follows:

Market Awards won Australia 56 China 46 Japan 44 India 37 New Zealand 31 Singapore 18 Thailand 7 Philippines 6 Hong Kong 6 Taiwan 4 Malaysia 4 Korea 3 Macao 2 Vietnam 1

More Yellow Pencils for APAC

Japan won two of the six Yellow Pencils for APAC on day two. Dentsu Tokyo won one for Graphic Design in the Applied Print Graphics sub-category for its 'Camouflage Against the Machines' campaign for Unlabeled, Nexus VII while Maru won for Packaging Design in the Small Batch sub-category for 'I (Eye) am MIKAN'.

I (Eye) am MIKAN

Australia also took home two additional Yellow Pencils with Howatson+Company scoring yet another for Storytelling in the Writing for Design category with 'Rejected Ales' for Matilda Bay. The campaign hauled in no less than 9 pencils, in total including 3 Yellow Pencils. AKQA Melbourne also won its second Yellow, this time in the Entertainment category for Audio with its 'Action Audio' campaign.

Rejected Ales

Taiwan's Bito won a Yellow Pencil for Branding in the Motion sub-category for its work on the 58th Golden Horse Awards, while Macao's Indego Design won for Illustraition in the Packaging sub-category for 'Far Side of the Moon Mooncake'.

Far Side of the Moon Mooncake

D&AD 2022 Award Totals

Overall Total - 702 Pencils

Black - 5 Pencils awarded

Yellow - 78 Pencils awarded

Graphite - 188 Pencils awarded

Wood - 421 Pencils awarded

Side Hustle - 4 Pencils

Future Impact - 3 Pencils

White - 2 Pencils

Collaborative -1 Pencil



Companies of the Year



The top ranking design agency winners of the year are:

Apple Design Team

PORTO ROCHA

Pentagram New York

The top ranking production company winners of the year are:

Division

Riff Raff Films

Iconoclast Germany

The top ranking advertising agency winners of the year are:

Leo Burnett Chicago

Droga5 New York

Ogilvy UK

The top ranking clients of the year are:

Apple

Change the Ref

Unilever

The top ranking countries are:

United States - 403 winning entries

United Kingdom - 271 winning entries

France - 114 winning entries

Germany - 87 winning entries

Brazil - 78 winning entries

Winners by category

Craft: 45 Pencil Winners

Illustration: 13

Photography: 5

Typography: 10

Writing for Design: 17

Design: 143 Pencil Winners

Branding: 30

Book Design: 9

Creative Transformation: 4

Digital Design: 15

Graphic Design: 22

Magazine & Newspaper Design: 13

Packaging Design: 22

Product Design: 14

Spatial Design: 9

Type Design: 5

Impact: 24 Pencil Winners

Impact: : 21

Future Impact: : 3

Culture: 62 Pencil Winners

Entertainment: 40

Gaming: 10

Music Videos: 12

Side Hustle: 4 Pencil Winners



The 278 Pencil winning works and all shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website.