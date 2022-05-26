Advertising News
22 hours ago

D&AD: DDB New Zealand awarded Black Pencil for Samsung campaign

The coveted Black Pencil goes to a much-talked-about campaign that allowed iPhone users to test Samsung’s operating systems within their own devices.

Samsung iTest by DDB New Zealand.
Samsung iTest by DDB New Zealand.

The first wave of Pencil winners have been announced at the annual D&AD awards, and DDB New Zealand took home the coveted Black Pencil for its clever Samsung iTest campaign. The campaign allows iPhone users to test-drive Samsung devices on their own phones. Samsung iTest also picked up a Yellow Pencil, a Graphite Pencil, and a Wood Pencil.

Overall, APAC campaigns picked up nine Yellow Pencils, up from seven last year.  

Other notable wins from APAC include Ogilvy Mumbai which picked up two Graphite Pencils and one Wood Pencil for its ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ campaign for Cadbury. The agency also scored a Wood Pencil for Dove’s ‘Stop the Beauty Test’ campaign.

The much-talked-about ‘Unfiltered History Tour’ campaign for Vice by Dentsu Webchutney was a big winner of the night with one Yellow Pencil, three Graphite Pencils, and three Wood Pencils. Within the same network, Dentsu Japan picked up a Yellow and a Wood Pencil for production design and direction on a film for Otsuka Pharmaceutical.

DDB Mudra Group’s Machine-Gun Mouth also picked up one Graphite—a nod to its excellent sound design—and three Wood Pencils. And Howatson+Company’s witty idea for brewer Matilda Bay paid off with two Yellow Pencils and one Wood.

Meanwhile, Choojaiandfriends Agency in Thailand won two Wood Pencils for a sustainability film for Siam Cement Group.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

