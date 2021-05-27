D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils

D&AD announced the winners in its Advertising, Craft, Next, Side Hustle and Collaborative categories Wednesday evening from London. (The winners of the Black Pencils, the President's Award and the Companies of the Year will be announced tonight.)
Saatchi & Saatchi Australia/Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne won three Yellow Pencils in the Direct, Experiential and Media categories for the charitable-minded ‘Donation Dollar’ that it created along with The Royal Australian Mint. The concept (see "The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'"), also won a multitude of Spikes back in February, including four Grand Prix awards.
DDB New Zealand's got the region's only other Yellow Pencil for 'The Baby That Changed HIV', on behalf of New Zealand Aids Foundation, in the B2C PR category.
Overall 430 awards were distributed globally (44 Yellow, 132 Graphite, 241 Wood, nine Next, two Side Hustle, and two Collaborative Pencils). Australia placed fifth overall with 16 awards in the categories announced so far, behind the US (147), UK (77), Brazil (27) and France (24).
APAC's haul comprises four Yellow Pencils, 14 Graphite Pencils and 40 Wood Pencils overall.
Here are the Graphite and Wood winners from the region:
|Graphite Pencils
|Title
|Market
|Entrant
|Client
|Category
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Direct
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Direct
|PLAY NZ
|Australia
|TBWA\Sydney
|Tourism New Zealand
|PR
|Story Espresso
|Australia
|For The People
|Story Espresso
|Writing for Design
|Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign
|China
|Koikreative
|SKP-S
|Digital
|The Artist
|India
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|ITC
|Casting
|Pooja Didi
|India
|Taproot Dentsu
|Sound Design & Use of Music
|Save Our Sentinels
|India
|Wunderman Thompson
|Jimmy Nelson Foundation
|Sound Design & Use of Music
|The Future Isn't Waiting
|Japan
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Nike
|Casting
|Imbalance
|Macao
|Indego Design
|Naughty Roll
|Illustration
|The Unsaid
|New Zealand
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Human Right Commission
|Digital
|Unite Against COVID-19
|New Zealand
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Government
|Writing for Design
|One More Time
|Singapore
|Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo
|Superhero Me
|Animation
|IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue
|Taiwan
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|IKEA
|E-Commerce
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Thailand
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|THAI Airways
|Digital
|Wood Pencils
|Title
|Market
|Company
|Client
|Category
|Lost In Translation
|Australia
|VMLY&R Melbourne
|Royal Australian Navy / Defence Force Recruitment
|Direct
|Secret Menu
|Australia
|Ogilvy Australia
|KFC Australia
|E-Commerce
|Sloways
|Australia
|CHE Proximity Sydney
|Insurance Australia Group (IAG)
|Experiential
|NRMA First Saturday
|Australia
|CHE Proximity
|Insurance Australia Group
|Media
|Help! The Game
|Australia
|CHE Proximity
|Insurance Australia Group
|Media
|Uber Eats No Repeats
|Australia
|Special Group Australia
|Uber Eats
|Media
|Samsung Microcodes
|Australia
|CHE Proximity
|Samsung
|Media
|PLAY NZ
|Australia
|TBWA\Sydney
|Tourism New Zealand
|PR
|Story Espresso Coffee Cups
|Australia
|For The People
|Story Espresso
|Writing for Design
|Safely Feel the Real World
|China
|Amber China
|Durex
|Art Direction
|Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year – Nian
|China
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai
|Apple
|Direction
|Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys)
|China
|Tenmilliontimes Design
|The Oriental Press
|Illustration
|Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor
|China
|Quinsay Design
|Ugan Concept
|Photography
|Pizza Hut x IKEA SƒVA
|Hong Kong
|Ogilvy Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut Hong Kong
|Direct
|Pooja Didi
|India
|Taproot Dentsu
|Casting
|The Artist
|India
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|ITC
|Casting
|The Applegram
|India
|Famous Innovations
|Radio Zindagi
|Experiential
|Save Our Sentinels
|India
|Wunderman Thompson Mumbai
|Jimmy Nelson Foundation
|Photography
|Pretending to Forget
|Japan
|Dentsu
|Semba Center Building
|Animation
|Enjoy the Healthy You Love
|Japan
|Dentsu
|Zespri International Japan
|Animation
|The Massacre of Kingdom
|Japan
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Netflix Korea
|Art Direction
|Nike – Create with Air Max
|Japan
|AKQA Tokyo
|Nike
|Digital
|IKEA Harajuku with Imma
|Japan
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|IKEA Japan
|E-Commerce
|EDO 2220
|Japan
|Koiso Design
|Koiso Design
|Illustration
|Personal Fuel
|Japan
|Dentsu
|Nikkei
|Illustration
|Emerson's Tiny Pub
|New Zealand
|DDB Group New Zealand
|Lion New Zealand
|Art Direction
|A Career-Limiting Campaign
|New Zealand
|Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
|Global Women
|Film
|A Career Limiting Campaign
|New Zealand
|Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand
|Global Women
|Film
|Meddle in the New Zealand Election
|New Zealand
|Special Group New Zealand
|Every Kiwi Vote Counts
|Media
|The Unsaid
|New Zealand
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
|Media
|McDonald's Reflections
|New Zealand
|DDB Aotearoa New Zealand
|McDonald's
|Photography
|McDonald's Reflections
|New Zealand
|DDB Group New Zealand
|McDonald's
|Press & Outdoor
|Voice of Racism
|New Zealand
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Human Rights Commission
|Writing for Design
|Unite Against COVID-19
|New Zealand
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Government
|Writing for Design
|Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration
|Pakistan
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Telenor Pakistan
|Digital
|Honeyfruit
|Singapore
|BBH Singapore
|Riot Games
|Direct
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|Direct
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|Photography
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Thailand
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|THAI Airways
|Digital
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Thailand
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|THAI Airways
|Direct
In addition, two designers in China, Haocheng Zhang and Yinan Lyu, won 'Next Designer' awards.
The One Show
In other awards news, The One Club for Creativity announced that 168 entries from around APAC have been shortlsted for the 2021 One Show awards. Australia leads with 40 finalists, followed by China (28), Japan (16), Singapore (15), New Zealand (14), Hong Kong (13), India (11), South Korea (11), Thailand (7), Indonesia (4), Philippines (4), Taiwan (2), Vietnam (2), and Malaysia (1). You can get the finalist list here. The winners will be announced on June 10.
In addition the organisation announced the finalists for the ADC 100th Annual Awards. China led APAC markets with 55 finalist entries, followed by Japan (31), Taiwan (8), Singapore (5), Hong Kong (3), Macau (3), New Zealand (2), India (1), Thailand (1), and Vietnam (1). The full list of finalists is available here. Winners will be announced June 9.