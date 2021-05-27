D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils

D&AD announced the winners in its Advertising, Craft, Next, Side Hustle and Collaborative categories Wednesday evening from London. (The winners of the Black Pencils, the President's Award and the Companies of the Year will be announced tonight.)

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia/Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne won three Yellow Pencils in the Direct, Experiential and Media categories for the charitable-minded ‘Donation Dollar’ that it created along with The Royal Australian Mint. The concept (see "The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'"), also won a multitude of Spikes back in February, including four Grand Prix awards.

DDB New Zealand's got the region's only other Yellow Pencil for 'The Baby That Changed HIV', on behalf of New Zealand Aids Foundation, in the B2C PR category.

Overall 430 awards were distributed globally (44 Yellow, 132 Graphite, 241 Wood, nine Next, two Side Hustle, and two Collaborative Pencils). Australia placed fifth overall with 16 awards in the categories announced so far, behind the US (147), UK (77), Brazil (27) and France (24).

APAC's haul comprises four Yellow Pencils, 14 Graphite Pencils and 40 Wood Pencils overall.

Here are the Graphite and Wood winners from the region:

Graphite Pencils Title Market Entrant Client Category Donation Dollar Australia Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Direct Donation Dollar Australia Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Direct PLAY NZ Australia TBWA\Sydney Tourism New Zealand PR Story Espresso Australia For The People Story Espresso Writing for Design Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign China Koikreative SKP-S Digital The Artist India Ogilvy Mumbai ITC Casting Pooja Didi India Taproot Dentsu Facebook Sound Design & Use of Music Save Our Sentinels India Wunderman Thompson Jimmy Nelson Foundation Sound Design & Use of Music The Future Isn't Waiting Japan Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Nike Casting Imbalance Macao Indego Design Naughty Roll Illustration The Unsaid New Zealand Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Right Commission Digital Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Writing for Design One More Time Singapore Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo Superhero Me Animation IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue Taiwan Ogilvy Taiwan IKEA E-Commerce THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways Digital Wood Pencils Title Market Company Client Category Lost In Translation Australia VMLY&R Melbourne Royal Australian Navy / Defence Force Recruitment Direct Secret Menu Australia Ogilvy Australia KFC Australia E-Commerce Sloways Australia CHE Proximity Sydney Insurance Australia Group (IAG) Experiential NRMA First Saturday Australia CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group Media Help! The Game Australia CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group Media Uber Eats No Repeats Australia Special Group Australia Uber Eats Media Samsung Microcodes Australia CHE Proximity Samsung Media PLAY NZ Australia TBWA\Sydney Tourism New Zealand PR Story Espresso Coffee Cups Australia For The People Story Espresso Writing for Design Safely Feel the Real World China Amber China Durex Art Direction Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year – Nian China TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai Apple Direction Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys) China Tenmilliontimes Design The Oriental Press Illustration Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor China Quinsay Design Ugan Concept Photography Pizza Hut x IKEA SƒVA Hong Kong Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Direct Pooja Didi India Taproot Dentsu Facebook Casting The Artist India Ogilvy Mumbai ITC Casting The Applegram India Famous Innovations Radio Zindagi Experiential Save Our Sentinels India Wunderman Thompson Mumbai Jimmy Nelson Foundation Photography Pretending to Forget Japan Dentsu Semba Center Building Animation Enjoy the Healthy You Love Japan Dentsu Zespri International Japan Animation The Massacre of Kingdom Japan Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Netflix Korea Art Direction Nike – Create with Air Max Japan AKQA Tokyo Nike Digital IKEA Harajuku with Imma Japan Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo IKEA Japan E-Commerce EDO 2220 Japan Koiso Design Koiso Design Illustration Personal Fuel Japan Dentsu Nikkei Illustration Emerson's Tiny Pub New Zealand DDB Group New Zealand Lion New Zealand Art Direction A Career-Limiting Campaign New Zealand Saatchi & Saatchi NZ Global Women Film A Career Limiting Campaign New Zealand Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand Global Women Film Meddle in the New Zealand Election New Zealand Special Group New Zealand Every Kiwi Vote Counts Media The Unsaid New Zealand Clemenger BBDO Wellington Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Media McDonald's Reflections New Zealand DDB Aotearoa New Zealand McDonald's Photography McDonald's Reflections New Zealand DDB Group New Zealand McDonald's Press & Outdoor Voice of Racism New Zealand Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Rights Commission Writing for Design Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Writing for Design Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Pakistan Ogilvy Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Digital Honeyfruit Singapore BBH Singapore Riot Games Direct UNI-FORM Taiwan Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue Direct UNI-FORM Taiwan Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue Photography THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways Digital THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways Direct

In addition, two designers in China, Haocheng Zhang and Yinan Lyu, won 'Next Designer' awards.

The One Show

In other awards news, The One Club for Creativity announced that 168 entries from around APAC have been shortlsted for the 2021 One Show awards. Australia leads with 40 finalists, followed by China (28), Japan (16), Singapore (15), New Zealand (14), Hong Kong (13), India (11), South Korea (11), Thailand (7), Indonesia (4), Philippines (4), Taiwan (2), Vietnam (2), and Malaysia (1). You can get the finalist list here. The winners will be announced on June 10.

In addition the organisation announced the finalists for the ADC 100th Annual Awards. China led APAC markets with 55 finalist entries, followed by Japan (31), Taiwan (8), Singapore (5), Hong Kong (3), Macau (3), New Zealand (2), India (1), Thailand (1), and Vietnam (1). The full list of finalists is available here. Winners will be announced June 9.