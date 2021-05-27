Advertising News
Staff Reporters
16 hours ago

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's project with the Australian mint led APAC entrants as D&AD announced its first slate of winners overnight. DDB New Zealand also won a Yellow Pencil, and in addition APAC yielded 14 graphite awards.

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils

D&AD announced the winners in its Advertising, Craft, Next, Side Hustle and Collaborative categories Wednesday evening from London. (The winners of the Black Pencils, the President's Award and the Companies of the Year will be announced tonight.)

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia/Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne won three Yellow Pencils in the Direct, Experiential and Media categories for the charitable-minded ‘Donation Dollar’ that it created along with The Royal Australian Mint. The concept (see "The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'"), also won a multitude of Spikes back in February, including four Grand Prix awards.

DDB New Zealand's got the region's only other Yellow Pencil for 'The Baby That Changed HIV', on behalf of New Zealand Aids Foundation, in the B2C PR category.

Overall 430 awards were distributed globally (44 Yellow, 132 Graphite, 241 Wood, nine Next, two Side Hustle, and two Collaborative Pencils). Australia placed fifth overall with 16 awards in the categories announced so far, behind the US (147), UK (77), Brazil (27) and France (24).

APAC's haul comprises four Yellow Pencils, 14 Graphite Pencils and 40 Wood Pencils overall.

Here are the Graphite and Wood winners from the region:

Graphite Pencils
Title Market Entrant Client Category
Donation Dollar Australia Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Direct
Donation Dollar Australia Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Direct
PLAY NZ Australia TBWA\Sydney Tourism New Zealand PR
Story Espresso Australia For The People Story Espresso Writing for Design
Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign China Koikreative SKP-S Digital
The Artist India Ogilvy Mumbai ITC Casting
Pooja Didi India Taproot Dentsu Facebook Sound Design & Use of Music
Save Our Sentinels India Wunderman Thompson Jimmy Nelson Foundation Sound Design & Use of Music
The Future Isn't Waiting Japan Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Nike Casting
Imbalance Macao Indego Design Naughty Roll Illustration
The Unsaid New Zealand Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Right Commission Digital
Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Writing for Design
One More Time Singapore Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo Superhero Me Animation
IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue Taiwan Ogilvy Taiwan IKEA E-Commerce
THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways Digital
Wood Pencils
Title Market Company Client Category
Lost In Translation Australia VMLY&R Melbourne  Royal Australian Navy / Defence Force Recruitment Direct
Secret Menu Australia Ogilvy Australia KFC Australia E-Commerce
Sloways Australia CHE Proximity Sydney Insurance Australia Group (IAG) Experiential
NRMA First Saturday Australia CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group Media
Help! The Game Australia CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group Media
Uber Eats No Repeats Australia Special Group Australia Uber Eats Media
Samsung Microcodes Australia CHE Proximity Samsung Media
PLAY NZ Australia TBWA\Sydney Tourism New Zealand PR
Story Espresso Coffee Cups Australia For The People Story Espresso Writing for Design
Safely Feel the Real World China Amber China Durex Art Direction
 Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year – Nian  China TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai Apple Direction
Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys) China Tenmilliontimes Design The Oriental Press Illustration
Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor China Quinsay Design Ugan Concept Photography
Pizza Hut x IKEA SƒVA Hong Kong Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Direct
Pooja Didi India Taproot Dentsu Facebook Casting
The Artist India Ogilvy Mumbai ITC Casting
The Applegram India Famous Innovations Radio Zindagi Experiential
Save Our Sentinels India Wunderman Thompson Mumbai Jimmy Nelson Foundation Photography
Pretending to Forget Japan Dentsu Semba Center Building Animation
Enjoy the Healthy You Love Japan Dentsu Zespri International Japan Animation
The Massacre of Kingdom Japan Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Netflix Korea Art Direction
Nike – Create with Air Max Japan AKQA Tokyo Nike Digital
IKEA Harajuku with Imma Japan Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo IKEA Japan E-Commerce
EDO 2220 Japan Koiso Design Koiso Design Illustration
Personal Fuel Japan Dentsu Nikkei Illustration
Emerson's Tiny Pub New Zealand DDB Group New Zealand Lion New Zealand Art Direction
A Career-Limiting Campaign New Zealand Saatchi & Saatchi NZ Global Women Film
A Career Limiting Campaign New Zealand Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand Global Women Film
Meddle in the New Zealand Election New Zealand Special Group New Zealand Every Kiwi Vote Counts Media
The Unsaid New Zealand Clemenger BBDO Wellington Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Media
McDonald's Reflections New Zealand DDB Aotearoa New Zealand McDonald's Photography
McDonald's Reflections New Zealand DDB Group New Zealand McDonald's Press & Outdoor
Voice of Racism New Zealand Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Rights Commission Writing for Design
Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Writing for Design
Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Pakistan Ogilvy Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Digital
Honeyfruit Singapore BBH Singapore Riot Games Direct
UNI-FORM Taiwan Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue Direct
UNI-FORM Taiwan Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue Photography
THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways Digital
THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways Direct

In addition, two designers in China, Haocheng Zhang and Yinan Lyu, won 'Next Designer' awards.

The One Show

In other awards news, The One Club for Creativity announced that 168 entries from around APAC have been shortlsted for the 2021 One Show awards. Australia leads with 40 finalists, followed by China (28), Japan (16), Singapore (15), New Zealand (14), Hong Kong (13), India (11), South Korea (11), Thailand (7), Indonesia (4), Philippines (4), Taiwan (2), Vietnam (2), and Malaysia (1). You can get the finalist list here. The winners will be announced on June 10. 

In addition the organisation announced the finalists for the ADC 100th Annual Awards. China led APAC markets with 55 finalist entries, followed by Japan (31), Taiwan (8), Singapore (5), Hong Kong (3), Macau (3), New Zealand (2), India (1), Thailand (1), and Vietnam (1). The full list of finalists is available here. Winners will be announced June 9. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

3 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

4 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

5 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

6 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

8 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

9 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Related Articles

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four black pencils
Advertising
Sep 11, 2020
Jennifer Small

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four ...

D&AD names first 2020 pencil winners
Advertising
Jun 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

D&AD names first 2020 pencil winners

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies
Advertising
Jun 9, 2020
Gurjit Degun

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies

D&AD announces pencil winners for advertising, culture, design
Advertising
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

D&AD announces pencil winners for advertising, ...

Just Published

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful
Advertising
15 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful

A public-hygiene campaign from Wunderman Thompson will have you doing new dance moves like the trashcan twirl and the rubbish reach.

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

A VMLY&R film for Australia's defence forces features finely tuned messaging and admirable film craft that reinforces it.

Global forecast: Reinventing the agency model (again)
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Global forecast: Reinventing the agency model (again)

Integrated pitches have increased exponentially, and not only because of the pandemic. This special report, for Campaign members only, examines the trend with data and insights from Campaign's global network.