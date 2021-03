Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Spikes Asia has announced the gold, silver and bronze winners for 2021. From a shortlist of 682 pieces of work, 293 have gone on to win awards. The gold winners now compete to take a Grand Prix. The Grand Prix awards will be annuonced here and on the Spikes Asia website on Thursday morning (March 4).

Australia leads the overall rankings with 78 awards in total. India came second with 48 Spikes, followed closely by New Zealand with 47.

“With the awards paused in 2020, this is a really special moment to be able to celebrate Asian creativity and the brilliance of markets such as India and China that have stood out in this year’s Spikes and Tangrams rankings," Atifa Silk, managing director of Spikes Asia, said. "Being awarded a Spike, whatever the colour, is a huge achievement and testament to creative excellence. The winners make us all prouder than ever to be part of a region that’s dynamic, diverse and consistently raising the bar for creativity.”

The Grand Prix and special award winners will be revealed by the jury presidents on the 'Spikes Unwrapped' webpage on Thursday. For the first time, an accompanying Spikes Asia Creativity Report will also be released to provide a leading global resource for benchmarking creativity and effectiveness across APAC. The report will feature official rankings, trends and commentary from the jury presidents. Susie Walker, head of awards, Spikes Asia, will present a film looking at the key insights from the winning work from the Spikes Asia Creativity Report.

The winners of this year's Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards have also been announced this morning.

Also don't miss our full coverage of last week's Spikes Asia X Campaign online conference, including the winners of the Young Spikes competitions.

The following tables show all of the 2021 gold, silver and bronze winners across 23 categories. We have included only the entrant agency/company; please see the Spikes Asia website for details on additional agencies involved in each entry.





Brand Experience and Activation

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike STAY HOME MILES EXCHANGE THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK THAILAND STAY HOME MILES EXCHANGE THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK THAILAND MICHELIN IMPOSSIBLE KFC KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN OGILVY AUSTRALIA, Sydney / OPR AGENCY, Sydney AUSTRALIA PLEASE ARREST ME RIT FOUNDATION GENDER EQUALITY AND HUMAN RIGHTS OGILVY SINGAPORE SINGAPORE THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA Silver Spike EMERSON'S - TINY PUB LION BEER DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND CURING HOMESICKNESS SYDNEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS FOUNDATION FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA RED RESTAURANTS DRIVE TV TOKYO TV DRAMA HAKUHODO KETTLE INC., Tokyo / TV TOKYO CORPORATION JAPAN SHIBUYA VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN AU BY KDDI, FUTURE DESIGN SHIBUYA SHIBUYA CITY, TELECOM SERVICES GEOMETRY OGILVY JAPAN, Tokyo / GEOMETRY JAPAN, Tokyo JAPAN MICROCODES SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA SECOND LIFE IBM IBM WATSON GEOMETRY OGILVY JAPAN, Tokyo JAPAN PROPILOT GOLF BALL NISSAN PROPILOT 2.0 NISSAN MOTOR COMPANY, Kanagawa / TBWA\HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo JAPAN MICROCODES SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA THE SOAP WITH A LUMP HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD LUX WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, Mumbai INDIA NOW, WORDS AREN'T JUST HEARD, BUT FELT. SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GOOD VIBES CHEIL INDIA, Gurgaon INDIA Bronze Spike THE SECRET SUPPORTER DUTCH MILL GROUP DUTCH MILL CJ WORX, Bangkok THAILAND STEINLAGER - BLACK LAUNDRY LION PROMOTE NATIONWIDE CAMARADERIE WITH LIVE EXPERIENCE DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES LIFESTYLES FCB/SIX NY CANADA PROPILOT GOLF BALL NISSAN PROPILOT 2.0 NISSAN MOTOR COMPANY, Kanagawa / TBWA\HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo JAPAN MICROCODES SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA #TIRORITUNE MCDONALD’S JAPAN 500 YEN EXTRA VALUE MEAL TBWA\HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo JAPAN SECOND LIFE IBM IBM WATSON GEOMETRY OGILVY JAPAN, Tokyo JAPAN KIWIRAIL - NEAR MISS MEMORIALS KIWIRAIL NEW ZEALAND AND TRACKSAFE RAIL SAFETY AWARENESS DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND BURNT CHRISTMAS TREE AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS DISASTER RELIEF FUND DDB SYDNEY AUSTRALIA UNEXPLORED RADIO STUDIO JAGUER LAND ROVER JAPAN LTD RANGE ROVER FACT, Tokyo JAPAN UBER EATS NO REPEATS UBER EATS UBER EATS SPECIAL GROUP, Sydney AUSTRALIA SLOWAYS NRMA INSURANCE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA A FUTURE WITHOUT CHANGE MONASH UNIVERSITY STUDENT RECRUITMENT VMLY&R MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA LIGHT SAVER EMART LIGHT SAVER CHEIL WORLDWIDE , Seoul SOUTH KOREA EMERSON'S - TINY PUB LION BEER DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND STEINLAGER - BLACK LAUNDRY LION PROMOTE NATIONWIDE CAMARADERIE WITH LIVE EXPERIENCE DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND FRIEND-VERTISING SKINNY SKINNY SKINNY, Auckland / COLENSO BBDO, Auckland NEW ZEALAND SECRET MENU KFC KFC APP OGILVY AUSTRALIA, Sydney AUSTRALIA STAY HOME MILES EXCHANGE THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK THAILAND TIKTIONARY BYTEDANCE KK TIKTOK TOHOKUSHINSHA FILM CORPORATION, Tokyo / BYTEDANCE KK, Tokyo / DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN CONTACTLESS PARTNER WORKOUTS NIKE NIKE BRAND KLUE, Shanghai CHINA #PLAYTHIS SPOTIFY INDIA LLP MUSIC STREAMING DDB MUDRA, Mumbai INDIA UNI-FORM VOGUE FASHION OGILVY, Taipei City / OGILVY HONG KONG TAIWAN / HONG KONG BORROW THE ALL BLACKS ASB BANK BUSINESS BANKING ASB BANK, Auckland / WITH COLLECTIVE, Auckland NEW ZEALAND BORROW THE ALL BLACKS ASB BANK BUSINESS BANKING ASB BANK, Auckland / WITH COLLECTIVE, Auckland NEW ZEALAND MCCLASSROOM MCDONALD'S MCDONALD'S LEO BURNETT MANILA THE PHILIPPINES MCCLASSROOM MCDONALD'S MCDONALD'S LEO BURNETT MANILA THE PHILIPPINES FIRST SATURDAY NRMA INSURANCE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA ANZ MR HUMFREEZ ANZ BANK ANZ BANK TBWA\AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA

Creative eCommerce

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES LIFESTYLES FCB/SIX NY CANADA PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES LIFESTYLES FCB/SIX NY CANADA Silver Spike SECRET MENU KFC KFC APP OGILVY AUSTRALIA, Sydney AUSTRALIA SECRET MENU KFC KFC APP OGILVY AUSTRALIA, Sydney AUSTRALIA Bronze Spike TEKKA ONLINE MARKET INFOCOMM MEDIA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (IMDA) TEKKA ONLINE MARKET BLKJ, Singapore SINGAPORE LOVE COLLECTION IKEA IKEA OGILVY HONG KONG HONG KONG DESTINATION MENU THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK THAILAND

Creative Effectiveness

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Creative Effectiveness Spike SAFETY HUB NRMA INSURANCE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA I'M DRINKING IT FOR YOU DB BREWERIES DB EXPORT EXTRA LOW CARB DB BREWERIES, Auckland / COLENSO BBDO, Auckland NEW ZEALAND

Creative Strategy

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike PROJECT FREE PERIOD JOHNSON & JOHNSON STAYFREE DDB MUDRA, Mumbai INDIA THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA Silver Spike GOOD MORNING WORLD TOURISM NEW ZEALAND NEW ZEALAND TOURISM SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland / SPECIAL GROUP, Sydney NEW ZEALAND / AUSTRALIA THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL FCB INDIA , Delhi INDIA YOUR PLASTIC DIET WWF PLASTIC DIET GREY MALAYSIA, Petaling Jaya MALAYSIA Bronze Spike TIMES OUT & PROUD CLASSIFIEDS THE TIMES OF INDIA THE TIMES OF INDIA FCB INDIA , Delhi INDIA THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA PURPLE HIVE PROJECT BEGA BEGA B HONEY THINKERBELL, Melbourne AUSTRALIA

Design

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA PRE CHECK NEW ZEALAND BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION NEW ZEALAND BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION NEW ZEALAND BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION, Auckland / COLENSO BBDO, Auckland NEW ZEALAND HELP! THE GAME NRMA INSURANCE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA UNI-FORM VOGUE FASHION OGILVY, Taipei City / OGILVY HONG KONG TAIWAN / HONG KONG Silver Spike POCKY THE GIFT EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD. POCKY THE GIFT DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES LIFESTYLES FCB/SIX NY CANADA EMERSON'S - TINY PUB LION BEER DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND POCKY THE GIFT EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD. POCKY THE GIFT DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN Bronze Spike PERSONAL FUEL NIKKEI INC. THE HOSHI AWARDS FOR SCIENTIFIC IMAGINATION IN LITERATURE DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN ART FESTIVAL L(A)UNCH BOX AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT, NEW TAIPEI CITY GOVERNMENT AND JUMING MUSEUM JINSHAN LIGHT FESTIVAL DENTSU ONE, Taipei City TAIWAN INDEED JOY SEARCH INDEED SEARCH ENGINE DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN POCKY THE GIFT EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD. POCKY THE GIFT DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN QIXI_KISS BOTTLE BUDWEISER BUDWEISER QIXI KISS BOTTLE BUDWEISER CHINA, Shanghai CHINA ANZ MR HUMFREEZ ANZ BANK ANZ BANK TBWA\AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND

Digital

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike "THE OCEAN: FUTURE MASTERPIECES" EXHIBITION YOKOHAMA HAKKEIJIMA INC. SENDAI UMINO-MORI AQUARIUM DENTSU LIVE INC., Tokyo / DENTSU INC., Tokyo / DENTSU DIGITAL INC., Tokyo JAPAN MEDDLE IN THE NEW ZEALAND ELECTION EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland NEW ZEALAND PLEASE ARREST ME RIT FOUNDATION GENDER EQUALITY AND HUMAN RIGHTS OGILVY SINGAPORE SINGAPORE PURPLE HIVE PROJECT BEGA BEGA B HONEY THINKERBELL, Melbourne AUSTRALIA MEDDLE IN THE NEW ZEALAND ELECTION EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland NEW ZEALAND Silver Spike NOW, WORDS AREN'T JUST HEARD, BUT FELT. SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GOOD VIBES CHEIL INDIA, Gurgaon INDIA MEDDLE IN THE NEW ZEALAND ELECTION EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland NEW ZEALAND BONDS OUT NOW BONDS PRIDE UNDERWEAR RANGE LEO BURNETT MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA A CIPHERED RELEASE OF MUSIC VIDEO : STRAY SHEEP CODE SONY MUSIC LABELS / REISSUE RECORDS KENSHI YONEZU "STRAY SHEEP" SIX, Tokyo / HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo / HAKUHODO KETTLE INC., Tokyo JAPAN TIKTIONARY BYTEDANCE KK TIKTOK TOHOKUSHINSHA FILM CORPORATION, Tokyo / BYTEDANCE KK, Tokyo / DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN PURPLE HIVE PROJECT BEGA BEGA B HONEY THINKERBELL, Melbourne AUSTRALIA THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA Bronze Spike BRAUN X FORMOSA CHANG HENG LEONG HANG CO. LTD BRAUN SHAVER UNI-SMART DIGITAL MARKETING, Taipei City TAIWAN NOW, WORDS AREN'T JUST HEARD, BUT FELT. SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GOOD VIBES CHEIL INDIA, Gurgaon INDIA #PLAYTHIS SPOTIFY INDIA LLP MUSIC STREAMING DDB MUDRA, Mumbai INDIA PRIDE PASS MANPOWERGROUP RECRUITMENT AGENCY POSTERSCOPE, Singapore / VMLY&R ASIA, Singapore SINGAPORE GLOBAL PRIDE CROSSING INTERPRIDE, EUROPEAN PRIDE ORGANISERS ASSOCIATION (EPOA) GLOBAL PRIDE 2020 WE ARE SOCIAL, Singapore SINGAPORE LOVE COLLECTION IKEA IKEA OGILVY HONG KONG HONG KONG SECOND FIRST STEPS HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP H-MEX HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY, Seoul / INNOCEAN WORLDWIDE, Seoul SOUTH KOREA THE CHEERING BANDAGE YOUNG CHEMICAL, FACEBOOK KOREA THE CHEERING BANDAGE INNOCEAN WORLDWIDE, Seoul SOUTH KOREA THE SECRET SUPPORTER DUTCH MILL GROUP DUTCH MILL CJ WORX, Bangkok THAILAND ESSENTIAL THANKS ASB BANK COMMUNITY AND SPONSORSHIP ASB BANK, Auckland / WITH COLLECTIVE, Auckland NEW ZEALAND NRMA INSURANCE: EVERY HOME IS WORTH PROTECTING NRMA INSURANCE THINKERBELL, Melbourne / THE MONKEYS, PART OF ACCENTURE INTERACTIVE, Sydney AUSTRALIA THE WOMAN BEHIND THE VOICE I TOUCH MYSELF PROJECT I TOUCH MYSELF PROJECT WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, Sydney AUSTRALIA GOOD MORNING WORLD TOURISM NEW ZEALAND NEW ZEALAND TOURISM SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland / SPECIAL GROUP, Sydney NEW ZEALAND / AUSTRALIA GLOBAL PRIDE CROSSING INTERPRIDE, EUROPEAN PRIDE ORGANISERS ASSOCIATION (EPOA) GLOBAL PRIDE 2020 WE ARE SOCIAL, Singapore SINGAPORE MEDDLE IN THE NEW ZEALAND ELECTION EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland NEW ZEALAND THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA

Digital Craft

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike "THE OCEAN: FUTURE MASTERPIECES" EXHIBITION YOKOHAMA HAKKEIJIMA INC. SENDAI UMINO-MORI AQUARIUM DENTSU LIVE INC., Tokyo / DENTSU INC., Tokyo / DENTSU DIGITAL INC., Tokyo JAPAN Silver Spike 12 TO THE FIFTH POWER CAKES LUMINE CO.,LTD. LUMINE CO.,LTD. DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN Bronze Spike GAME CHRONICLE ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS IS JAPAN COOL? ENJIN, Tokyo JAPAN STRESS PORTRAITS CIGNA PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT McCANN HONG KONG HONG KONG SECOND LIFE IBM IBM WATSON GEOMETRY OGILVY JAPAN, Tokyo JAPAN

Direct

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA STAY HOME MILES EXCHANGE THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK THAILAND ANZ MR HUMFREEZ ANZ BANK ANZ BANK TBWA\AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND Silver Spike SLOWAYS NRMA INSURANCE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA PIZZA HUT X IKEA SÄVA PIZZA HUT HONG KONG PIZZA HUT OGILVY HONG KONG HONG KONG BURNT CHRISTMAS TREE AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS DISASTER RELIEF FUND DDB SYDNEY AUSTRALIA WORLD'S MOST REPORTED TRAILER TRIGGER HAPPY THAPPAD DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA YOUR PLASTIC DIET WWF PLASTIC DIET GREY MALAYSIA, Petaling Jaya MALAYSIA Bronze Spike STEINLAGER - BLACK LAUNDRY LION PROMOTE NATIONWIDE CAMARADERIE WITH LIVE EXPERIENCE DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND STAY HOME MILES EXCHANGE THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK THAILAND WORLD'S MOST REPORTED TRAILER TRIGGER HAPPY THAPPAD DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA YOUR PLASTIC DIET WWF PLASTIC DIET GREY MALAYSIA, Petaling Jaya MALAYSIA THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA #NOTJUSTACADBURYAD MONDELEZ CADBURY DAIRY MILK OGILVY INDIA, Mumbai INDIA MICROCODES SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA MEDDLE IN THE NEW ZEALAND ELECTION EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland NEW ZEALAND WORLD'S MOST REPORTED TRAILER TRIGGER HAPPY THAPPAD DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA

Entertainment

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike LAND OF LIGHT BULBS PETRONAS PETRONAS DIRECTORS THINK TANK, Petaling Jaya / ENSEMBLE WORLDWIDE, Petaling Jaya MALAYSIA MAEPRANOM PHIBOONCHAI MAEPRANOM THAI CHILI PASTE CO., LTD. MAEPRANOM CHILLI SAUCE SOUR BANGKOK THAILAND PLEASE ARREST ME RIT FOUNDATION GENDER EQUALITY AND HUMAN RIGHTS OGILVY SINGAPORE SINGAPORE Silver Spike 6 TAKES OF DRAMA DHOSPAAK CO., LTD. KULOV GREYNJ UNITED, Bangkok THAILAND THE MASSACRE OF KINGDOM NETFLIX NETFLIX KINGDOM THE GLUE SOCIETY, Sydney / WIEDEN+KENNEDY TOKYO AUSTRALIA / JAPAN THE FIRST TAKE THE FIRST TAKE MUSIC THE FIRST TAKE TBWA\HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo JAPAN Bronze Spike SHOP UNFRIEND CENTRAL DEPARTMENT STORE CENTRAL MIDNIGHT SALE WOLF BANGKOK THAILAND A LIFE WITH WALK SQUARE ENIX DRAGON QUEST WALK CHERRY, Tokyo JAPAN BONDS UNPLUGGED BONDS PERIOD UNDIES LEO BURNETT MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA

Film

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike SHOP UNFRIEND CENTRAL DEPARTMENT STORE CENTRAL MIDNIGHT SALE WOLF BANGKOK THAILAND SHOP UNFRIEND CENTRAL DEPARTMENT STORE CENTRAL MIDNIGHT SALE WOLF BANGKOK THAILAND Silver Spike SAVLON - THE ARTIST ITC - SAVLON SAVLON SWASTH INDIA MISSION OGILVY INDIA, Mumbai INDIA MY GOAL TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ME BY TMB OGILVY, Bangkok THAILAND SAVLON - THE ARTIST ITC - SAVLON SAVLON SWASTH INDIA MISSION OGILVY INDIA, Mumbai INDIA MY GOAL TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ME BY TMB OGILVY, Bangkok THAILAND DON'T DIE TILL THAT DAY CENTRAL DEPARTMENT STORE CENTRAL MIDNIGHT SALE WOLF BANGKOK THAILAND MEDDLE IN THE NEW ZEALAND ELECTION EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland NEW ZEALAND MEDDLE IN THE NEW ZEALAND ELECTION EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland NEW ZEALAND Bronze Spike TAKE A BABY STEP INTO PARENTING (PARK, HOSE, NIGHTCLUB) MARS PEDIGREE MARS NEW ZEALAND, Auckland / COLENSO BBDO, Auckland NEW ZEALAND PLAY SPARK SPARK SPARK NEW ZEALAND, Auckland / COLENSO BBDO, Auckland NEW ZEALAND 10 SEC. DRAMA: THE STOP LINE OF LOVE - SEASON 2 - JMS/TOYOTA MOBILITY PARTS CAR ACCESSORIES HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo / HAKUHODO KETTLE INC., Tokyo JAPAN CONCENTRATION KASIKORN LINE LINE BK GREYNJ UNITED, Bangkok THAILAND YOU ARE HOW YOU SLURP UNI PRESIDENT UNI NOODLE ADK TAIWAN, Taipei City TAIWAN CONDOM BATTLER, GORO OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDOM DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN GOOD MORNING WORLD TOURISM NEW ZEALAND NEW ZEALAND TOURISM SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland / SPECIAL GROUP, Sydney NEW ZEALAND / AUSTRALIA

Film Craft

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike POOJA DIDI FACEBOOK FACEBOOK FACEBOOK, Mumbai / TAPROOT DENTSU, Mumbai INDIA SLOWAYS NRMA NRMA INSURANCE RUMBLE STUDIOS, Sydney / CHE PROXIMITY, Sydney AUSTRALIA Silver Spike DAUGHTER APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO TBWA\MEDIA ARTS LAB, Shanghai CHINA XMESS PLENTY PLENTY REVOLVER, Sydney / AMVBBDO, London AUSTRALIA / UNITED KINGDOM SOFA PIDILITE INDUSTRIES FEVICOL OGILVY INDIA, Mumbai INDIA FIRST SATURDAY IAG ILIMITED NRMA REVOLVER, Sydney / CHE PROXIMITY, Sydney AUSTRALIA DAUGHTER APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO TBWA\MEDIA ARTS LAB, Shanghai CHINA SOFA PIDILITE INDUSTRIES FEVICOL OGILVY INDIA, Mumbai INDIA NRMA FIRST SATURDAYS NRMA NRMA INSURANCE HECKLER, Sydney / CHE PROXIMITY, Sydney AUSTRALIA JEEP ICONOGRAPHY CELICA AUTOMOBILES 2021 JEEP COMPASS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON , Kolkata INDIA Bronze Spike SLOWAYS IAG NRMA REVOLVER, Sydney / CHE PROXIMITY, Sydney AUSTRALIA LETTERS CLIMATE ACT NOW CLIMATE ACT NOW PETITION PHOTOPLAY FILMS, Sydney AUSTRALIA CHOTU MY CHOICES FOUNDATION - NGO NGO / CHILD LABOUR GOOD MORNING, Mumbai / DENTSU IMPACT, Gurgaon INDIA POOJA DIDI FACEBOOK FACEBOOK FACEBOOK, Mumbai / TAPROOT DENTSU, Mumbai INDIA DO I KNOW U? QUEENSLAND FAMILY AND CHILD COMMISSION ONLINE PREDATORS VMLY&R, Brisbane AUSTRALIA LETTERS CLIMATE ACT NOW CLIMATE ACT NOW PETITION PHOTOPLAY FILMS, Sydney AUSTRALIA CHOTU MY CHOICES FOUNDATION - NGO NGO / CHILD LABOUR GOOD MORNING, Mumbai / DENTSU IMPACT, Gurgaon INDIA CHICKEN STANDARD CHARTERED GLOBAL TRADE TBWA\SINGAPORE SINGAPORE SLOWAYS IAG NRMA REVOLVER, Sydney / CHE PROXIMITY, Sydney AUSTRALIA CHOTU MY CHOICES FOUNDATION - NGO NGO / CHILD LABOUR GOOD MORNING, Mumbai / DENTSU IMPACT, Gurgaon INDIA A LIVERPOOL STORY STANDARD CHARTERED LCF 10TH ANNIVERSARY TBWA\SINGAPORE SINGAPORE THE FLOW GOJEK GOJEK FORSMAN & BODENFORS, Singapore SINGAPORE WHERE JOY LIVES P&G VICKS PUBLICIS SINGAPORE SINGAPORE WHERE JOY LIVES P&G VICKS PUBLICIS SINGAPORE SINGAPORE THE LYNCHING TURTLE LIMITED TURTLE WUNDERMAN THOMPSON , Kolkata INDIA «GET YOU ALONG»CREATIVE AMINATED ADS FOR HUAWEI P40 SERIES HUAWEI DEVICE CO., LTD. HUAWEI P40 SERIES CIG (CREATIVE & INTERACTION GROUP), Beijing CHINA UP, UP & TOUPEE VIRGIN VIRGIN AIRLINES REVOLVER, Sydney / DDB SYDNEY AUSTRALIA

Glass: The Award For Change

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Glass Spike TIMES OUT & PROUD CLASSIFIEDS THE TIMES OF INDIA THE TIMES OF INDIA FCB INDIA , Delhi INDIA

Healthcare

Prize Title Brand Product Medium Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike PLAY SPARK SPARK Use of Technology SPARK NEW ZEALAND, Auckland / COLENSO BBDO, Auckland NEW ZEALAND NZAF - SPERM POSITIVE NEW ZEALAND AIDS FOUNDATION HIV PREVENTION PR DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND Silver Spike NOW, WORDS AREN'T JUST HEARD, BUT FELT. SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GOOD VIBES Mobile CHEIL INDIA, Gurgaon INDIA PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES LIFESTYLES Digital FCB/SIX NY CANADA PRE CHECK NEW ZEALAND BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION NEW ZEALAND BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION Mobile NEW ZEALAND BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION, Auckland / COLENSO BBDO, Auckland NEW ZEALAND LESSSALT THAI HEALTH PROMOTION FOUNDATION THAI HEALTH PROMOTION FOUNDATION PR CJ WORX, Bangkok THAILAND THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL PR FCB INDIA , Delhi INDIA PURPLE HIVE PROJECT BEGA BEGA B HONEY Product Innovation THINKERBELL, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Bronze Spike STAY HOME MILES EXCHANGE THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS Mobile WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK THAILAND ANZ MR HUMFREEZ ANZ BANK ANZ BANK Product Innovation TBWA\ AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND YOUR PLASTIC DIET WWF PLASTIC DIET Integrated Campaign GREY MALAYSIA, Petaling Jaya MALAYSIA CURING HOMESICK-NESS SYDNEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS FOUNDATION FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE Integrated Campaign CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA NAMING THE INVISIBLE BY DIGITAL BIRTH REGISTRATION TELENOR PAKISTAN INTERNET & TELECOMM-UNICATIONS Direct OGILVY PAKISTAN, Islamabad / TELENOR PAKISTAN, Islamabad PAKISTAN STRESS PORTRAITS CIGNA PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCE-MENT Brand Experience & Activation McCANN HONG KONG HONG KONG WHERE BABIES COME FROM GENEA IVF AND FERTILITY SERVICES Direct CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA

Industry Craft

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike DONATION DOLLAR COIN (SMALL SCALE AMBIENT/OUTDOOR) THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA EMERSON'S - TINY PUB LION BEER DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND Silver Spike PERSONAL FUEL NIKKEI INC. THE HOSHI AWARDS FOR SCIENTIFIC IMAGINATION IN LITERATURE DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN UNI-FORM VOGUE FASHION OGILVY, Taipei City / OGILVY HONG KONG TAIWAN / HONG KONG POCKY THE GIFT EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD. POCKY THE GIFT DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN Bronze Spike FORGE AHEAD SHENZHEN FASHION WEEK BRAND DESIGN SHENZHEN FASHION WEEK / SENSETEAM, Shenzhen CHINA THE LEGACY PROJECT PERNOD RICARD INDIA PVT. LTD. 100 PIPERS OGILVY INDIA, Gurgaon / OGILVY INDIA, Mumbai INDIA KISS 3 MCDONALD'S BURGER TBWA\THAILAND, Bangkok THAILAND

Innovation

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Innovation Spike AVATAR ROBOT CAFE ORY LABORATORY ORIHIME / ORIHIME-D ADK CREATIVE ONE, Tokyo JAPAN Innovation Spike TUNA SCOPE 2020 KURA SUSHI TUNA SCOPE AND AI TUNA DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN

Integrated

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike GOOD MORNING WORLD TOURISM NEW ZEALAND NEW ZEALAND TOURISM SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland / SPECIAL GROUP, Sydney NEW ZEALAND / AUSTRALIA Bronze Spike BORROW THE ALL BLACKS ASB BANK BUSINESS BANKING ASB BANK, Auckland / WITH COLLECTIVE, Auckland NEW ZEALAND FIRST SATURDAY NRMA INSURANCE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA

Media

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike PLAY NZ TOURISM NEW ZEALAND TOURISM NEW ZEALAND TBWA\ SYDNEY AUSTRALIA MICROCODES SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA UBER EATS NO REPEATS UBER EATS UBER EATS SPECIAL GROUP, Sydney AUSTRALIA DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA A FUTURE WITHOUT CHANGE MONASH UNIVERSITY STUDENT RECRUITMENT VMLY&R MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA NAMING THE INVISIBLE BY DIGITAL BIRTH REGISTRATION TELENOR PAKISTAN INTERNET & TELECOMMUNICATIONS OGILVY PAKISTAN, Islamabad / TELENOR PAKISTAN, Islamabad PAKISTAN Silver Spike SLOWAYS NRMA INSURANCE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA LESSSALT THAI HEALTH PROMOTION FOUNDATION THAI HEALTH PROMOTION FOUNDATION CJ WORX, Bangkok THAILAND #NOTJUSTA- CADBURYAD MONDELEZ CADBURY DAIRY MILK OGILVY INDIA, Mumbai INDIA FRIEND-VERTISING SKINNY SKINNY SKINNY, Auckland / COLENSO BBDO, Auckland NEW ZEALAND THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA HELP! THE GAME NRMA INSURANCE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Bronze Spike A FUTURE WITHOUT CHANGE MONASH UNIVERSITY STUDENT RECRUITMENT VMLY&R MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA CURING HOMESICKNESS SYDNEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS FOUNDATION FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA NAMING THE INVISIBLE BY DIGITAL BIRTH REGISTRATION TELENOR PAKISTAN INTERNET & TELECOMMUNICATIONS OGILVY PAKISTAN, Islamabad / TELENOR PAKISTAN, Islamabad PAKISTAN WORLD'S MOST REPORTED TRAILER TRIGGER HAPPY THAPPAD DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA PLAY NZ TOURISM NEW ZEALAND TOURISM NEW ZEALAND TBWA\ SYDNEY AUSTRALIA WORLDS BIGGEST BEER RUN BWS ALCOHOL CARAT, Sydney / M&C SAATCHI, Sydney AUSTRALIA GOOD MORNING WORLD TOURISM NEW ZEALAND NEW ZEALAND TOURISM SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland / SPECIAL GROUP, Sydney NEW ZEALAND / AUSTRALIA NIKE NEXT%: SPEED IS YOUR CURRENCY NIKE NIKE MINDSHARE CHINA, Shanghai CHINA DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA TIMES OUT & PROUD CLASSIFIEDS THE TIMES OF INDIA THE TIMES OF INDIA FCB INDIA , Delhi INDIA 15 CM HAIR DONATION CANCER TUMOR PATIENTS AID ASSOCIATIONS HAIR DONATION WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, Taipei TAIWAN

Mobile

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike STAY HOME MILES EXCHANGE THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK THAILAND NOW, WORDS AREN'T JUST HEARD, BUT FELT. SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GOOD VIBES CHEIL INDIA, Gurgaon INDIA TUNA SCOPE 2020 KURA SUSHI, INC. TUNA SCOPE AND AI TUNA DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN Silver Spike TUNA SCOPE 2020 KURA SUSHI, INC. TUNA SCOPE AND AI TUNA DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN SECRET MENU KFC KFC APP OGILVY AUSTRALIA, Sydney AUSTRALIA Bronze Spike STAY HOME MILES EXCHANGE THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK THAILAND TIKTIONARY BYTEDANCE KK TIKTOK DENTSU INC., Tokyo / BYTEDANCE KK, Tokyo JAPAN CREATE WITH AIR MAX NIKE AIR MAX AKQA, Shanghai CHINA THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA

Music

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike DREAM BABY DREAM SPINIFEX GUM SPINIFEX GUM SDWM, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Silver Spike UNSUNG WARNER MUSIC ASIA MUSIC IRIS SINGAPORE SINGAPORE FEEL THE RHYTHM OF KOREA KOREA TOURISM ORGANISATION KOREA TRAVEL KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION, Wonju / HS AD, Seoul SOUTH KOREA Bronze Spike BONDS UNPLUGGED BONDS PERIOD UNDIES LEO BURNETT MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA THE FIRST TAKE THE FIRST TAKE MUSIC THE FIRST TAKE TBWA\HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo JAPAN DO SOMETHING NEW NEW ZEALAND TOURISM NEW ZEALAND NEW ZEALAND TOURISM SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland NEW ZEALAND

Outdoor

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Silver Spike BURNT CHRISTMAS TREE AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS DISASTER RELIEF FUND DDB SYDNEY AUSTRALIA THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE SIGNAL LODESTAR UM, Mumbai / FCB INDIA , Delhi INDIA SLOWAYS NRMA INSURANCE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Bronze Spike AGGRESSIVE GRANDCHILD, MAD COUSIN, RESTLESS NEPHEW MCDONALD'S INDONESIA - PT REKSO NASIONAL FOOD HAPPY MEAL FLOCK, Jakarta INDONESIA BRIDGE, BIKE, ROAD TOKYO TOKYO TOKYOTOKYO.COM.PH - ONLINE DELIVERY SERVICE OGILVY PHILIPPINES, Makati City THE PHILIPPINES THE WORLD’S FIRST STREET OF EXCUSES SEDRIN BEER AB INBEV, Shanghai / PARTY A, Shanghai CHINA A FUTURE WITHOUT CHANGE MONASH UNIVERSITY STUDENT RECRUITMENT VMLY&R MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA EMERSON'S - TINY PUB LION BEER DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND GALAXY GRAFFITI SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS SAMSUNG MOBILE CHEIL WORLDWIDE , Seoul SOUTH KOREA

PR

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike MICHELIN IMPOSSIBLE KFC KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN OGILVY AUSTRALIA, Sydney / OPR AGENCY, Sydney AUSTRALIA THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL FCB INDIA , Delhi INDIA BURNT CHRISTMAS TREE AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS DISASTER RELIEF FUND DDB SYDNEY AUSTRALIA YOUR PLASTIC DIET WWF PLASTIC DIET GREY MALAYSIA, Petaling Jaya MALAYSIA NZAF - SPERM POSITIVE NEW ZEALAND AIDS FOUNDATION HIV PREVENTION DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND Silver Spike GENERATION INTERVENTION FOUR SEASONS CONDOMS CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA PLAY NZ TOURISM NEW ZEALAND TOURISM NEW ZEALAND TBWA\SYDNEY AUSTRALIA DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA GOOD MORNING WORLD TOURISM NEW ZEALAND NEW ZEALAND TOURISM SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland / SPECIAL GROUP, Sydney NEW ZEALAND / AUSTRALIA A CIPHERED RELEASE OF MUSIC VIDEO : STRAY SHEEP CODE SONY MUSIC LABELS / REISSUE RECORDS KENSHI YONEZU "STRAY SHEEP" SIX, Tokyo / HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo / HAKUHODO KETTLE INC., Tokyo JAPAN MICHELIN IMPOSSIBLE KFC KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN OGILVY AUSTRALIA, Sydney / OPR AGENCY, Sydney AUSTRALIA THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL FCB INDIA , Delhi INDIA AVATAR ROBOT CAFE ORY LABORATORY ORIHIME / ORIHIME-D ADK CREATIVE ONE, Tokyo JAPAN CHECKUP CHAMPIONSHIP HDY HOLDINGS, THE UNIVERSITY OF TOKYO, ADVANCED INDUSTRIAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY HEALTH IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM HAKUHODO KETTLE INC., Tokyo / HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo JAPAN CURING HOMESICKNESS SYDNEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS FOUNDATION FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Bronze Spike NZAF - SPERM POSITIVE NEW ZEALAND AIDS FOUNDATION HIV PREVENTION DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND KFC WEDDINGS KFC KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN OGILVY AUSTRALIA, Sydney / OPR AGENCY, Sydney AUSTRALIA STAY HOME MILES EXCHANGE THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK THAILAND NZ SAYS '39' TOURISM NEW ZEALAND NEW ZEALAND TOURISM SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland / SPECIAL GROUP, Sydney NEW ZEALAND / AUSTRALIA TIMES OUT & PROUD CLASSIFIEDS THE TIMES OF INDIA THE TIMES OF INDIA FCB INDIA , Delhi INDIA GENERATION INTERVENTION FOUR SEASONS CONDOMS CHE PROXIMITY, Melbourne AUSTRALIA WORLD'S MOST REPORTED TRAILER TRIGGER HAPPY THAPPAD DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA AI MANGA ~TEZUKA2020~ KIOXIA CORPORATION CORPORATION ADVERTISEMENT WUNDERMAN THOMPSON TOKYO JAPAN MEDDLE IN THE NEW ZEALAND ELECTION EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS SPECIAL GROUP, Auckland NEW ZEALAND

Print & Publishing

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike LANGUAGE SANCTUARY – AD SPACE FOR PROTECTING ENDANGERED LANGUAGE OKINAWA TIMES 70TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN Silver Spike MEETINGS. MOVIES, TALKING CAR VOLKSWAGEN VW GTI DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND Bronze Spike AGGRESSIVE GRANDCHILD, MAD COUSIN, RESTLESS NEPHEW MCDONALD'S INDONESIA - PT REKSO NASIONAL FOOD HAPPY MEAL FLOCK, Jakarta INDONESIA

Radio & Audio

Award Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Spike FLOAT LIKE A DODO DEFENCE FORCE RECRUITMENT ONLINE AD VMLY&R MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA Silver Spike LAKE, SATELLIE, TRAINS MCDONALD'S NEW ZEALAND BIG MAC DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND POP POWER PUMP, HIP HOP SPIN CLASS, GERMAN JOG TECHNO BAIADA - LILYDALE/STEGGLES TURKEY M&C SAATCHI, Sydney AUSTRALIA Bronze Spike POP POWER PUMP, HIP HOP SPIN CLASS, GERMAN JOG TECHNO BAIADA - LILYDALE/STEGGLES TURKEY M&C SAATCHI, Sydney AUSTRALIA GERMAN JOG TECHNO BAIADA - LILYDALE/STEGGLES TURKEY M&C SAATCHI, Sydney AUSTRALIA

