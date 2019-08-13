one show

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's project with the Australian mint led APAC entrants as D&AD announced its first slate of winners overnight. DDB New Zealand also won a Yellow Pencil, and in addition APAC yielded 14 graphite awards.

Why awards shows need to rethink their juries
Aug 13, 2019
David Blecken

An agency employee and Cannes judge makes the case for fewer agency people and more venture capitalists and engineers on creative judging panels.

The One Show: Here's all 245 APAC finalists
Apr 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Japan has the most finalist entries, followed by Australia and India.

One Show: Japan, Leo Burnett Sydney, Dentsu lead APAC winners
May 11, 2015
Matthew Miller

NEW YORK - Japan scored the second-highest point total (behind the US) and both Leo Burnett Sydney and Dentsu landed among the world's top 10 agencies as the One Club presented the 42nd annual One Show Awards Friday evening.

'Oneisms' from One Show's first festival for Greater China
Nov 18, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - We couldn't go to New York, but this year the One Show came to us with its first-ever festival in China. Here we present highlights from some of the more interesting speakers who made the trip from the US.

Lowe clinches Indonesia’s first One Show gold
May 18, 2011
Unknown Unknown

JAKARTA – Lowe Indonesia has won the country’s first gold at the One Show held last week in New York City.

