one show
D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils
Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's project with the Australian mint led APAC entrants as D&AD announced its first slate of winners overnight. DDB New Zealand also won a Yellow Pencil, and in addition APAC yielded 14 graphite awards.
Why awards shows need to rethink their juries
An agency employee and Cannes judge makes the case for fewer agency people and more venture capitalists and engineers on creative judging panels.
The One Show: Here's all 245 APAC finalists
Japan has the most finalist entries, followed by Australia and India.
One Show: Japan, Leo Burnett Sydney, Dentsu lead APAC winners
NEW YORK - Japan scored the second-highest point total (behind the US) and both Leo Burnett Sydney and Dentsu landed among the world's top 10 agencies as the One Club presented the 42nd annual One Show Awards Friday evening.
'Oneisms' from One Show's first festival for Greater China
BEIJING - We couldn't go to New York, but this year the One Show came to us with its first-ever festival in China. Here we present highlights from some of the more interesting speakers who made the trip from the US.
Lowe clinches Indonesia’s first One Show gold
JAKARTA – Lowe Indonesia has won the country’s first gold at the One Show held last week in New York City.
