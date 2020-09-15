saatchi and saatchi

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's project with the Australian mint led APAC entrants as D&AD announced its first slate of winners overnight. DDB New Zealand also won a Yellow Pencil, and in addition APAC yielded 14 graphite awards.

First comes love, then comes marriage (or not)
Sep 15, 2020
Ad Nut

First comes love, then comes marriage (or not)

The irresistible power of white teeth leads (spoiler alert) to a jilting at the altar in this two-part drama from Saatchi & Saatchi Thailand and Singapore for Oral B.

The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'
Sep 3, 2020
Ad Nut

The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'

The brainchild of Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne and Australia's official mint, the 'Donation dollar' is a very real coin that's 'made to make a difference'.

Haagen-Dazs demands commitment to female creatives as it calls global review
Apr 11, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Haagen-Dazs demands commitment to female creatives as it calls global review

General Mills ice-cream brand wants "provocative" approach to marketing.

Event marketing goes guerrilla
Nov 27, 2017
Ian Lloyd Neubauer

Event marketing goes guerrilla

Seven low-cost guerrilla marketing stunts you can replicate at your next event.

