saatchi and saatchi
D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils
Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's project with the Australian mint led APAC entrants as D&AD announced its first slate of winners overnight. DDB New Zealand also won a Yellow Pencil, and in addition APAC yielded 14 graphite awards.
First comes love, then comes marriage (or not)
The irresistible power of white teeth leads (spoiler alert) to a jilting at the altar in this two-part drama from Saatchi & Saatchi Thailand and Singapore for Oral B.
The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'
The brainchild of Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne and Australia's official mint, the 'Donation dollar' is a very real coin that's 'made to make a difference'.
Haagen-Dazs demands commitment to female creatives as it calls global review
General Mills ice-cream brand wants "provocative" approach to marketing.
Event marketing goes guerrilla
Seven low-cost guerrilla marketing stunts you can replicate at your next event.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins