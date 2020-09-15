First comes love, then comes marriage (or not)

In part one of this two-part series of ads for Oral B by Saatchi & Saatchi (Thailand and Singapore), a couple falls in love... No, scratch that. In part one, above, a woman falls into some kind of spell upon seeing a man's blinding-white choppers, instantly offering the gentleman her hand—and her womb(!). In part two, below, the fellow leaves the bride-to-be at the altar because he's lured away by another lady with—you guessed it—impossibly clean dentition.

Ad Nut is oddly comforted that no matter what else happens in the world, ads for dental-cleaning products never change much. For example, Ad Nut can't help noticing that this campaign carries the hashtag 'White is great', and that the words 'white power' actually appear on the screen at one point. Those terms would be, as they say, 'problematic' outside of this specific context these days. But they're totally fine in the artificial world where white teeth still have seemingly limitless power to control people's emotions and actions.

CREDITS

Campaign Name: White is Great

Title: Dating / Wedding

Client: P&G

Product/Service: Oral B 3D White

Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Thailand and Singapore

Chief Creative Officer: Sompat Trisadikun, Ajay Vikram

Executive Creative Director: Paroon Suthaveepramochanon

Creative Director: Somchai Jiu

Art Director: Salin Chumwong, Jocelyn Chabanis, Eugene Pua, Bernard Tan, Sompat Trisadikun

Copywriter: Ruksaporn Pornkeeratikul

Regional Business Director: Penny Sadlier

Managing Director: Weeranuch Duangpikool

Account Management Director: Peerajet Sringean

Group Account Director: Chidlada Gabites

Account Director: Cherylene Chew

Account Executive: Pornpatch Thanaprasitikul

Agency Producer: Sompetch Nuntasinlapachai

Regional Head of Planning: Jordan Price

Strategic Planner: Paemika Vesaratchpong, Kelvin Wang

Production Company: Puean Production

Film Director: Natavut Leewairoj

Assistant Director: Phiraphong Thongfoy

Production Producer: Warittha Todilokwet

PM: Kittithep Sampao

D.O.P: Abhisit Prasongsup

Casting: Chutimon Lertvanitchkijkul

Stylist: Angsana Tulakorn

Location Manager: Kornkaew sriinsut

Editor: Sarawut Kaweethammawong

Colorist: Chaitawat Thrsansri

Art: Nattapong Pokiaw

Sound Production Company: Prodigoious