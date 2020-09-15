Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

First comes love, then comes marriage (or not)

The irresistible power of white teeth leads (spoiler alert) to a jilting at the altar in this two-part drama from Saatchi & Saatchi Thailand and Singapore for Oral B.

In part one of this two-part series of ads for Oral B by Saatchi & Saatchi (Thailand and Singapore), a couple falls in love... No, scratch that. In part one, above, a woman falls into some kind of spell upon seeing a man's blinding-white choppers, instantly offering the gentleman her hand—and her womb(!). In part two, below, the fellow leaves the bride-to-be at the altar because he's lured away by another lady with—you guessed it—impossibly clean dentition.

Ad Nut is oddly comforted that no matter what else happens in the world, ads for dental-cleaning products never change much. For example, Ad Nut can't help noticing that this campaign carries the hashtag 'White is great', and that the words 'white power' actually appear on the screen at one point. Those terms would be, as they say, 'problematic' outside of this specific context these days. But they're totally fine in the artificial world where white teeth still have seemingly limitless power to control people's emotions and actions. 

CREDITS

Campaign Name: White is Great
Title: Dating / Wedding
Client: P&G
Product/Service: Oral B 3D White
Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Thailand and Singapore
Chief Creative Officer: Sompat Trisadikun, Ajay Vikram
Executive Creative Director: Paroon Suthaveepramochanon
Creative Director: Somchai Jiu
Art Director: Salin Chumwong, Jocelyn Chabanis, Eugene Pua, Bernard Tan, Sompat Trisadikun
Copywriter: Ruksaporn Pornkeeratikul
Regional Business Director: Penny Sadlier
Managing Director: Weeranuch Duangpikool
Account Management Director: Peerajet Sringean
Group Account Director: Chidlada Gabites
Account Director: Cherylene Chew
Account Executive: Pornpatch Thanaprasitikul
Agency Producer: Sompetch Nuntasinlapachai
Regional Head of Planning: Jordan Price
Strategic Planner: Paemika Vesaratchpong, Kelvin Wang
Production Company: Puean Production
Film Director: Natavut Leewairoj
Assistant Director: Phiraphong Thongfoy
Production Producer: Warittha Todilokwet
PM: Kittithep Sampao
D.O.P: Abhisit Prasongsup
Casting: Chutimon Lertvanitchkijkul
Stylist: Angsana Tulakorn
Location Manager: Kornkaew sriinsut
Editor: Sarawut Kaweethammawong
Colorist: Chaitawat Thrsansri
Art: Nattapong Pokiaw
Sound Production Company: Prodigoious

