ddb new zealand

D&AD: DDB New Zealand awarded Black Pencil for Samsung campaign
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

D&AD: DDB New Zealand awarded Black Pencil for Samsung campaign

The coveted Black Pencil goes to a much-talked-about campaign that allowed iPhone users to test Samsung’s operating systems within their own devices.

This ad captures the momentary hope of winning the lottery
Aug 13, 2021
Ad Nut

This ad captures the momentary hope of winning the lottery

A stunning film by DDB Aotearoa depicts the anxious, anticipative journey leading to the moment you check your lottery ticket number.

Sky TV brings back Father Time
Jan 13, 2014
Staff Reporters

Sky TV brings back Father Time

NEW ZEALAND - SKY Television’s latest spots see the old father time catching on to the benefits of digital video recording.

McDonald’s launches Monopoly Millionaire promotion in Australia and New Zealand
Feb 6, 2013
Sophie Chen

McDonald’s launches Monopoly Millionaire promotion in Australia and New Zealand

AUCKLAND - DDB New Zealand has created a TVC for the launch of the McDonald’s Monopoly Millionaire promotion across Australia and New Zealand.

DDB New Zealand, Steinlager throw support behind its rugby stars
Sep 15, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

DDB New Zealand, Steinlager throw support behind its rugby stars

NEW ZEALAND - With the country set to host rugby's biggest event this year, DDB New Zealand has rolled out a new 'We believe' campaign for Steinlager. It aims to inspire local consumers and fans looking for that elusive second win for their beloved All Blacks.

