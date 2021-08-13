ddb new zealand
D&AD: DDB New Zealand awarded Black Pencil for Samsung campaign
The coveted Black Pencil goes to a much-talked-about campaign that allowed iPhone users to test Samsung’s operating systems within their own devices.
This ad captures the momentary hope of winning the lottery
A stunning film by DDB Aotearoa depicts the anxious, anticipative journey leading to the moment you check your lottery ticket number.
Sky TV brings back Father Time
NEW ZEALAND - SKY Television’s latest spots see the old father time catching on to the benefits of digital video recording.
McDonald’s launches Monopoly Millionaire promotion in Australia and New Zealand
AUCKLAND - DDB New Zealand has created a TVC for the launch of the McDonald’s Monopoly Millionaire promotion across Australia and New Zealand.
DDB New Zealand, Steinlager throw support behind its rugby stars
NEW ZEALAND - With the country set to host rugby's biggest event this year, DDB New Zealand has rolled out a new 'We believe' campaign for Steinlager. It aims to inspire local consumers and fans looking for that elusive second win for their beloved All Blacks.
