The Work
Nikita Mishra
Jan 31, 2023

Break the bias, 'Correct the Internet' to make women in sports more visible

DDB New Zealand's new spot seeks to set the record straight by spotlighting online inaccuracies that disadvantage women in sports.

Google ‘who has scored the most goals in international football?’ The internet will tell you it's Cristiano Ronaldo with 118. However, Canada’s Christine Sinclair holds the record with 190.

Search ‘which tennis player has spent the longest time ranked number 1?’ The fact: Steffi Graf, the internet insists it’s Novak Djokovic.

The internet is a wonderful search tool, but not always the most accurate. It has learnt our bias and prioritises male athletes in search results, even when the facts put women first. A new global initiative by DDB Group Aotearoa NZ is trying to change that.

Led by Rebecca Sowden, a former New Zealand Football Fern, ‘Correct the Internet’ is designed to lift the lid on the many ways female athletes are disadvantaged in sports. The idea is to untrain the internet’s bias by make sportswomen more visible by simply reflecting their rightful achievements.

The campaign features a 60-second film talks about the impact of search inconsistencies from the viewpoint of a young girl. Standing in the middle of an empty stadium, seating thousands of voice assistant devices, the girl asks the internet who has scored the most goals in international football. Receiving a confusing (and inaccurate) answer, she is somewhat baffled, as the devices switch themselves off. The spot ends with a call-to-action driving viewers to help fix the internet’s algorithm which draws so much from media’s inherent preferences.

According to Correct The Internet, "Many of the world’s best athletes are women. And many of the world’s sporting records are held by women. But due to human bias, our search engines have learnt to prioritise sportsmen in our search results, even when the facts put sportswomen first. We want to change that.

"By using each search engine’s inbuilt feedback function to send feedback whenever we find something wrong, we can get the inconsistencies in our search results logged and fixed. So we’re collecting the incorrect search results, and have built a tool so you can help us correct them with just a couple of clicks. The internet has learnt our bias. We created it. We have the power to fix it."

The campaign launches with a tool that makes it easy to send feedback on factual inconsistencies on the internet. The tool is hosted on the Correct The Internet website.

Credits:

Agency: DDB Group Aotearoa

Production: Finch
Director: Lex Hodge
Managing Director/Executive Producer: Corey Esse
Executive Producer: Rebekah Kelly
Producer: Sarah Cook
DOP: Gin Loane
Second Camera: Ben Rowsell
Art Director: Sam Evans
Casting: Catch/FINCH
Post House for Edit: Atticus
Editor: Jack Hutchings
Post House for Grade : Atticus
Colourist: Pete Richie
Post House for VFX: Atticus
Lead VFX artist: Stu Bedford
Sound Company: Liquid Studios
Sound Person Craig: Matuschka
Music Company: Liquid Studios
Composer: Peter Van der Fluit

Partner and Supporters

Correct the Internet – Founding Partner: Rebecca Sowden
Team Heroine | Supporter of Football For the Goals: Rebecca Sowden
New Zealand Football
Women in Sport Aotearoa [WISPA]
Women in Sport Australia
Fearless Women
Eden Park
Mediaworks
PHD
Warner Discovery
Phantom Billstickers
TVNZ
UN Department of Global Communications – Outreach Division: Maher Nasser

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

D&AD: DDB New Zealand awarded Black Pencil for Samsung campaign
May 26, 2022
Staff Reporters

D&AD: DDB New Zealand awarded Black Pencil for ...

Catalyst continues to tackle unconscious gender bias with #BiasCorrect 2.0
Mar 5, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Catalyst continues to tackle unconscious gender ...

Shequal tackles female stereotypes in Australian advertising
Nov 22, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Shequal tackles female stereotypes in Australian ...

Oscar Mayer uses wiener jokes to highlight gender bias at the Oscars
Mar 24, 2022
Shawn Paul Wood

Oscar Mayer uses wiener jokes to highlight gender ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.