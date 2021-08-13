This ad captures the momentary hope of winning the lottery

When you’re stuck in the Antarctica for months, there aren’t many ways to glimpse hope or joy. The sun goes out for months, you are shut out of most human contact, and you rely on powdered eggs to make breakfast. Such is the life of a team of researchers in this new film by DDB Aotearoa as part of Lotto NZ’s long-running Imagine campaign.
In this beautifully produced spot, the group of researchers are about to peek at the Lotto Powerball winning numbers but decide to hold off from checking their luck—to allow themselves some time to dream before they get to go home.
To pass off six months in the brutal cold, they indulge in reveries of what they would do with their imaginary lottery winnings. Make a movie about a moose! Build a dream house! Take the kids to see the polar lights!
Ad Nut commends the use of compelling storytelling and endearing characters even if Ad Nut audibly gasped at the cliffhanger ending. Maybe the nice humans at DDB will consider a sequel.
