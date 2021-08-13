Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
Aug 13, 2021

This ad captures the momentary hope of winning the lottery

A stunning film by DDB Aotearoa depicts the anxious, anticipative journey leading to the moment you check your lottery ticket number.

When you’re stuck in the Antarctica for months, there aren’t many ways to glimpse hope or joy. The sun goes out for months, you are shut out of most human contact, and you rely on powdered eggs to make breakfast. Such is the life of a team of researchers in this new film by DDB Aotearoa as part of Lotto NZ’s long-running Imagine campaign.

In this beautifully produced spot, the group of researchers are about to peek at the Lotto Powerball winning numbers but decide to hold off from checking their luck—to allow themselves some time to dream before they get to go home.

To pass off six months in the brutal cold, they indulge in reveries of what they would do with their imaginary lottery winnings. Make a movie about a moose! Build a dream house! Take the kids to see the polar lights! 

Ad Nut commends the use of compelling storytelling and endearing characters even if Ad Nut audibly gasped at the cliffhanger ending. Maybe the nice humans at DDB will consider a sequel.

CREDITS

Client credits: Lotto NZ
Chief Marketing Officer: Annemarie Browne
Head of Brand and Creative: Leah Neilson
Senior Marketing Manager: Genna Duff
Assistant Brand Manager: Sophie Smart

Agency credits: DDB Aotearoa
Chief Creative Officer: Damon Stapleton
Executive Creative Director: Gary Steele
Creative Director: Brett Colliver, Mike Felix
Chief Planning Officer: Rupert Price
Lead Business Partner: Kate Lines
Senior Business Director: Haylee Killip
Senior Business Manager: Fran Schnackenberg
Agency Producer: Claire Colohan
Executive Producer: Judy Thompson
Lead Integrated Producer: Claire Colohan
Integrated Producer: Amanda Summersby

Production Company: Eight
Managing Director / Executive Producer: Katie Millington
Executive Producer: Claire Kelly
Director: Jamie Lawrence
DOP: John Toon
Editor: Alex O’Shaughnessy / Ben Chesters / Nathan Pickles
Casting: Kate McGill
Production Designer: Neville Stevenson
Costume Designer: Amanda Neale
Post House: Toybox
Composer: Cam Ballantyne, Beatworms

Just Published

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
3 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect

Mainland video site iQiyi and F5 Shanghai prove B2B doesn't have to be dull, with a family comedy that explains the video platform's advertising offerings.

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for ...

Iwan Fals and three younger Indonesian musicians united for a video about unity (plus some plugs for the telco's service).

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say little about the business
Marketing
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say ...

Advertising and marketing industry veterans in India reveal the fun stories behind their company names.