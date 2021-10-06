Adam & Eve/DDB’s Richard Brim lined up as next D&AD president

Richard Brim, Adam & Eve/DDB’s chief creative officer, has been lined up to succeed Rebecca Wright, the current president of D&AD, when her 2021/22 tenure, which begins today (6 October), comes to an end.

Brim joined the board of the educational organisation in 2019 as an advertising trustee. He now becomes deputy president of D&AD for this academic year, meaning he will automatically take over from Wright as president for the 2022/23 period.

Wright is the dean of academic programmes at Central Saint Martins/University of the Arts, making her the first academic to take on the D&AD presidency. She succeeds Pentagram partner Naresh Ramchandani.

In her role at the non-profit advertising and design association, Wright will steer D&AD through its 60th year in 2022, orchestrate its annual awards, and lead programmes such as New Blood Academy and Shift, both of which are aimed at encouraging new creative talent.