president

Why brands should advertise during the U.S. inauguration
23 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Unpredictability aside, brands should support the democratic process and quality journalism.

Charles Cadell to step down as McCann Worldgroup APAC president
May 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Alex Lubar from McCann's London office will replace him.

TBWA names new Asia president
May 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Sean Donovan moves from South Africa for the role most recently held by Ian Pearman.

How to survive a Trump tweet attack
Jun 19, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Global brands are being challenged by the Trump administration like never before, but there still are ways to influence the White House, says Finsbury's North American president.

South Korean candidate slays with Overwatch ad
May 10, 2017
Ad Nut

She didn't win the presidency, but Sim Sang-jung made an impression on gamers with a video styled on an Overwatch 'play of the game' clip.

Merkle names APAC president
Mar 6, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Dentsu-owned agency appoints Zhengda Shen to the role.

