president
23 hours ago
Why brands should advertise during the U.S. inauguration
Unpredictability aside, brands should support the democratic process and quality journalism.
May 23, 2019
Charles Cadell to step down as McCann Worldgroup APAC president
Alex Lubar from McCann's London office will replace him.
May 7, 2019
TBWA names new Asia president
Sean Donovan moves from South Africa for the role most recently held by Ian Pearman.
Jun 19, 2017
How to survive a Trump tweet attack
Global brands are being challenged by the Trump administration like never before, but there still are ways to influence the White House, says Finsbury's North American president.
May 10, 2017
South Korean candidate slays with Overwatch ad
She didn't win the presidency, but Sim Sang-jung made an impression on gamers with a video styled on an Overwatch 'play of the game' clip.
Mar 6, 2017
Merkle names APAC president
Dentsu-owned agency appoints Zhengda Shen to the role.
