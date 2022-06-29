PR News
Katlyn Herman
Jun 29, 2022

Golin ups Jeff Beringer to president of global digital unit

The position is newly created and will focus on innovation for the agency's clients.

Golin has promoted Jeff Beringer to president of its global digital specialty, effective immediately. 

The position, an expansion of Beringer’s previous role as global head of digital at Golin, is newly created. Beringer founded the firm’s digital practice and has reported to Golin president and COO Gary Rudnick for almost 18 years. He will continue to report to Rudnick.

“I think it is both a statement about [Beringer] and what he brings to this agency and also the function itself of digital and how integrated and important it is in what we do every day,” said Rudnick of why Beringer was promoted.

Beringer will continue to assume his old responsibilities and to oversee a dozen digital leaders across the network. With his new role, he will focus on the innovation and future-forward strategies for the agency’s largest clients, lead and contribute to executive counsel across the specialty area and lead and contribute to the agency’s biggest new business pursuits. 

“Our team can add precision and predictability to the craft of public relations in ways that I think our craft, PR, has not often been thought of,” said Beringer. “We are able, within digital marketing, to be more predictable in what we’re doing and the results that we are going to deliver for clients.” 

Golin’s digital function now includes nearly 400 global specialists, according to an agency statement.  

Beringer was named as a 40 Under 40 honoree by PRWeek in 2013. He has worked at Golin in various roles since 2004.

Golin’s revenue grew over 20% globally and by nearly 25% in the U.S. last year, with nearly every agency office seeing double-digit gains, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

Source:
PRWeek

