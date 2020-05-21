golin

Golin names APAC president
May 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Ex-Weber Shandwick vice chair takes the regional reins at CMG sister agency.

Twitter shifts APAC PR duties from Golin to The Hoffman Agency
May 15, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

The brief includes capitalising on conversations around #Kpop in South Korea.

Where are the women CEOs in PR?
Mar 5, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

While PR may be a female-dominated industry, the number of women often taper off higher up the ranks. We ask agency leaders about this phenomenon.

Golin names Matt Neale as sole CEO
Dec 11, 2019
Thomas Moore

The agency has eliminated its CEO triumvirate in a leadership restructuring.

This Singapore Police Force campaign shows why language matters
Nov 20, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Is language in campaigns more loaded than we think—or is it just a matter of differing styles?

Best Spaces to Work: Golin Hong Kong
Sep 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

New office centred around wellness, creativity and collaboration.

