May 21, 2020
Golin names APAC president
Ex-Weber Shandwick vice chair takes the regional reins at CMG sister agency.
May 15, 2020
Twitter shifts APAC PR duties from Golin to The Hoffman Agency
The brief includes capitalising on conversations around #Kpop in South Korea.
Mar 5, 2020
Where are the women CEOs in PR?
While PR may be a female-dominated industry, the number of women often taper off higher up the ranks. We ask agency leaders about this phenomenon.
Dec 11, 2019
Golin names Matt Neale as sole CEO
The agency has eliminated its CEO triumvirate in a leadership restructuring.
Nov 20, 2019
This Singapore Police Force campaign shows why language matters
Is language in campaigns more loaded than we think—or is it just a matter of differing styles?
Sep 4, 2019
Best Spaces to Work: Golin Hong Kong
New office centred around wellness, creativity and collaboration.
