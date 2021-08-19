adam

Adam & Eve/DDB’s Richard Brim lined up as next D&AD president
2 days ago
Shauna Lewis

Adam & Eve/DDB’s Richard Brim lined up as next D&AD president

He will succeed Rebecca Wright, who is inaugurated as president today.

Adam & Eve/DDB creates powerful opener for Tokyo Paralympics
Aug 19, 2021
Sara Nelson

Adam & Eve/DDB creates powerful opener for Tokyo Paralympics

It also signals the start of an ambitious decade of inclusivity activism.

Kakao signs Forward3D as first international agency partner
Dec 11, 2015
Gabey Goh

Kakao signs Forward3D as first international agency partner

SOUTH KOREA - Forward3D has become the first international agency to become a certified agency of Kakao, which provides both smartphone-messaging platform KakaoTalk and online portal Daum.

Wunderman Melbourne names new creative director
Mar 23, 2012
Staff Reporters

Wunderman Melbourne names new creative director

MELBOURNE - WPP agency Wunderman Australia has appointed Adam Horne as creative director of its Melbourne office. He joins from a senior creative role at CHE Melbourne.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

3 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

4 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

7 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

8 Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

9 YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong