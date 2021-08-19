Search
adam
2 days ago
Adam & Eve/DDB’s Richard Brim lined up as next D&AD president
He will succeed Rebecca Wright, who is inaugurated as president today.
Aug 19, 2021
Adam & Eve/DDB creates powerful opener for Tokyo Paralympics
It also signals the start of an ambitious decade of inclusivity activism.
Dec 11, 2015
Kakao signs Forward3D as first international agency partner
SOUTH KOREA - Forward3D has become the first international agency to become a certified agency of Kakao, which provides both smartphone-messaging platform KakaoTalk and online portal Daum.
Mar 23, 2012
Wunderman Melbourne names new creative director
MELBOURNE - WPP agency Wunderman Australia has appointed Adam Horne as creative director of its Melbourne office. He joins from a senior creative role at CHE Melbourne.
