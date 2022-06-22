A snack ad using Bollywood action tropes

From the camp visual effects to the name of the actual snack brand, this is exactly what you’d expect from a Thai spot. To promote its new paprika flavour, snack brand BunBun created a Bollywood 'badass' character to demonstrate exaggerated acts of heroism in order to rescue a damsel in distress. Of course, in pure B-grade Bollywood fashion, the damsel in question—who falls from a great height—continues to fall while the hero demolishes each villain in style. Ad Nut’s favourite part was when the hero slices an antagonist in half using only a slice of sponge cake.
CREDITS
Agency : Wolf BKK, Thailand
Chief Creative Officer : Torsak Chuenprapar
Creative Director : Nopharit Dusadeedumkoeng
Creative Group Head : Woottipong Lamangthong
Senior Copywriter : Anin Sriurairatana, Phachara Saothayanan
Art Director : Kanyaporn Longprasert
Agency’s Producer : Chanapat Srabua
Managing Director : Phannika Vongsayan
Business Director : Chonlatid Saenghiran
Communications Director : Thosaporn Kaewnurachadasorn
Communications Manager: Benchawan Ngamjiradawong
Production Company : Salmon House
Director : Thanachart Siripatrachai, Vichai Matakul
