A snack ad using Bollywood action tropes

From the camp visual effects to the name of the actual snack brand, this is exactly what you’d expect from a Thai spot. To promote its new paprika flavour, snack brand BunBun created a Bollywood 'badass' character to demonstrate exaggerated acts of heroism in order to rescue a damsel in distress. Of course, in pure B-grade Bollywood fashion, the damsel in question—who falls from a great height—continues to fall while the hero demolishes each villain in style. Ad Nut’s favourite part was when the hero slices an antagonist in half using only a slice of sponge cake.

CREDITS

Agency : Wolf BKK, Thailand

Chief Creative Officer : Torsak Chuenprapar

Creative Director : Nopharit Dusadeedumkoeng

Creative Group Head : Woottipong Lamangthong

Senior Copywriter : Anin Sriurairatana, Phachara Saothayanan

Art Director : Kanyaporn Longprasert

Agency’s Producer : Chanapat Srabua

Managing Director : Phannika Vongsayan

Business Director : Chonlatid Saenghiran

Communications Director : Thosaporn Kaewnurachadasorn

Communications Manager: Benchawan Ngamjiradawong

Production Company : Salmon House

Director : Thanachart Siripatrachai, Vichai Matakul