Jun 22, 2022

A snack ad using Bollywood action tropes

Thai snack brand BunBun borrows elements from B-grade Bollywood productions in an entertaining spot.

From the camp visual effects to the name of the actual snack brand, this is exactly what you’d expect from a Thai spot. To promote its new paprika flavour, snack brand BunBun created a Bollywood 'badass' character to demonstrate exaggerated acts of heroism in order to rescue a damsel in distress. Of course, in pure B-grade Bollywood fashion, the damsel in question—who falls from a great height—continues to fall while the hero demolishes each villain in style. Ad Nut’s favourite part was when the hero slices an antagonist in half using only a slice of sponge cake.

CREDITS

Agency : Wolf BKK, Thailand
Chief Creative Officer : Torsak Chuenprapar
Creative Director : Nopharit Dusadeedumkoeng
Creative Group Head : Woottipong Lamangthong
Senior Copywriter : Anin Sriurairatana, Phachara Saothayanan
Art Director : Kanyaporn Longprasert
Agency’s Producer : Chanapat Srabua
Managing Director : Phannika Vongsayan
Business Director : Chonlatid Saenghiran
Communications Director : Thosaporn Kaewnurachadasorn
Communications Manager: Benchawan Ngamjiradawong
Production Company : Salmon House
Director : Thanachart Siripatrachai, Vichai Matakul

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

