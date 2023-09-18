The Work Advertising
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi return to their infamous 'Munna Bhai' roles for Acko

One of India's most beloved cinematic duos reunites in a series of ad films by Leo Burnett, Mumbai.

Acko has rolled out a health insurance product—Acko Platinum Health Plan, and rolled out a six-film campaign for the same.  

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the film features actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, who appeared as Munna and Circuit in one of India's most popular Munna Bhai  film series. The two had appeared together recently in a film for Danube Properties.  

In the films, the duo focus on educating the audience on zero waiting period, 100% bill payment, the benefits of providing full disclosures of ailments for a stress-free claim process, and ease of filing claims.

Ashish Mishra, EVP—marketing, Acko, said, "Munna and Circuit have always challenged the status quo in their unique style. This fits perfectly with what we have also been trying to do at Acko. While building the product, we genuinely focused on simplifying health insurance and removing all the pain points that customers have to face. We are grateful to Mr. Hirani for bringing his unique style of storytelling of explaining complex issues easily, to this ad campaign. We would also like to thank our partners at Leo Burnett, who have worked tirelessly to bring this to life."  

Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett India, said, "This was one of those ideas that everyone thought was fantastic but unachievable. Munna-Circuit helping people by challenging the age-old norms of the Health Insurance category seemed perfect. But getting Sanju, Arshad, and Raju Hirani to create the next episode of the Munna Bhai series, that too for an advertising campaign, seemed impossible."  

He added, "Luckily, in Acko, we have a brave marketing team that works with us as partners. They pulled all the stops to make this happen. When we got the trio together, they were equally excited to be back again. It was the most amazing shoot I have been part of. Watching their chemistry play out was an absolute treat for a Bollywood buff like me. I am sure the audience will enjoy it as much as I did. Bole toh maja aane wala hai, maamu (If I say so myself, you're going to enjoy it).”   

CREDITS:  

Client: Acko
EVP—marketing: Ashish Mishra
Senior director marketing: Nitin Khanna
Assistant manager marketing: Sanjeev Reddy 

Creative agency: Leo Burnett, Mumbai
CEO—Leo Burnett South Asia and chairperson—BBH India: Dheeraj sinha
CEO and CCO: Rajdeepak Das
NCD: Vikram Pandey 
Executive director: Abhimanyu Khedekar 
ECD: Ashish Sharma Associate
ECD: Sagar Parab
Associate vice president: Shailee Mehta
Associate vice president—strategy: Raghav Swamy
Brand services director: Ryan Carlo   

Director: Raj Kumar Hirani
Associate producer: Zahra Kachwala
Production house: Prodigious
MD: Varun Shah

 


Campaign India

