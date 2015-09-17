bollywood

Creative Minds: Dentsu’s Anupama Ramaswamy is inspired by Bollywood
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Dentsu’s Anupama Ramaswamy is inspired by Bollywood

The national creative director at Dentsu Impact India on her love of Satyajit Ray, working under pressure, and being labelled ‘aggressive’ as a woman in creative.

Sexual initiative in India: A new kind of female agency
Sep 17, 2015
Mili Sethia

Sexual initiative in India: A new kind of female agency

Mili Sethia of Flamingo India examines a new ad campaign that presents a modern vision of what's sexy: women who decisively act on their desire.

Parle Agro dances with actor Saif Ali Khan in campaign for Appy Fizz
Mar 19, 2013
Sophie Chen

Parle Agro dances with actor Saif Ali Khan in campaign for Appy Fizz

MUMBAI - Parle Agro, a private food and beverage company in India, has launched a national marketing campaign for Appy Fizz, one of its brands, featuring the brand ambassador, Saif Ali Khan, hanging out with the drink in his dream.

Sony launches US$11.2 million Bollywood campaign for Vaio
Sep 15, 2011
David Seidler

Sony launches US$11.2 million Bollywood campaign for Vaio

NEW DELHI - Sony India has launched a US$11.2 million advertising campaign for its Vaio laptop range in an effort to bolster market share in the tech-hungry subcontinent.

Leo Burnett Mumbai taps Bollywood pair for Wella Kolestint
May 16, 2011
Staff Reporters

Leo Burnett Mumbai taps Bollywood pair for Wella Kolestint

MUMBAI - Leo Burnett Mumbai has launched a new TVC for Proctor & Gamble's hair colour brand Wella Kolestint starring Bollywood couple John Abraham and Bipasha Basu.

Indian Oil looks to Bollywood for Servo 4T campaign
Jan 24, 2011
Staff Reporters

Indian Oil looks to Bollywood for Servo 4T campaign

INDIA - Indian Oil in partnership with Grey Mumbai has released a new campaign for its automotive lubricating oil Servo 4T, drawing on Bollywood for inspiration.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

4 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

5 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

8 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

9 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed