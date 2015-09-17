bollywood
Creative Minds: Dentsu’s Anupama Ramaswamy is inspired by Bollywood
The national creative director at Dentsu Impact India on her love of Satyajit Ray, working under pressure, and being labelled ‘aggressive’ as a woman in creative.
Sexual initiative in India: A new kind of female agency
Mili Sethia of Flamingo India examines a new ad campaign that presents a modern vision of what's sexy: women who decisively act on their desire.
Parle Agro dances with actor Saif Ali Khan in campaign for Appy Fizz
MUMBAI - Parle Agro, a private food and beverage company in India, has launched a national marketing campaign for Appy Fizz, one of its brands, featuring the brand ambassador, Saif Ali Khan, hanging out with the drink in his dream.
Sony launches US$11.2 million Bollywood campaign for Vaio
NEW DELHI - Sony India has launched a US$11.2 million advertising campaign for its Vaio laptop range in an effort to bolster market share in the tech-hungry subcontinent.
Leo Burnett Mumbai taps Bollywood pair for Wella Kolestint
MUMBAI - Leo Burnett Mumbai has launched a new TVC for Proctor & Gamble's hair colour brand Wella Kolestint starring Bollywood couple John Abraham and Bipasha Basu.
Indian Oil looks to Bollywood for Servo 4T campaign
INDIA - Indian Oil in partnership with Grey Mumbai has released a new campaign for its automotive lubricating oil Servo 4T, drawing on Bollywood for inspiration.
