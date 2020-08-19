Advertising The Work
Aug 19, 2020

A 'Loo jam' sounds disgusting, but you have to see it

Our resident critic finds a Singapore rap-style PSA about toilet hygiene habits quite endearing. (Ad Nut, are you OK?)

Ad Nut admires the people of the Singapore National Environmental Agency and Tribal Worldwide for this new PSA regarding toilet hygiene. Any serious treatment of a brief like this would be as stinky as poo-poo, so your only real choice is to make it ridiculous. They have done so, with the rap-adjacent stylings of actress Siti Khalijah and a series of silly effects. And Ad Nut for one is grateful.

And admit it, you probably won't forget to flush it, clean it, bin it, dry it (baby). All these bathroom procedures seem overly complicated to a simple woodland creature such as Ad Nut, so it's no wonder you humans need a musical reminder about all the steps. Ad Nut only wonders why there's no reminder to wash your hands after you do your business—but perhaps that's unnecessary in Singapore thanks to earlier PSAs. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising.

 

