psa

A 'Loo jam' sounds disgusting, but you have to see it
Aug 19, 2020
Ad Nut

A 'Loo jam' sounds disgusting, but you have to see it

Our resident critic finds a Singapore rap-style PSA about toilet hygiene habits quite endearing. (Ad Nut, are you OK?)

Anti-vaping spots by FCB show humiliating side of nicotine addiction
Aug 17, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Anti-vaping spots by FCB show humiliating side of nicotine addiction

Teens go to desperate and embarrassing lengths to get their vapes in the latest take in the FDA’s Real Cost campaign.

The pandemic is no reason for daily drinking
Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

The pandemic is no reason for daily drinking

A new campaign by Australia’s Alcohol and Drug Foundation warns that a cheeky glass or two every night could spiral into a post-lockdown habit.

Watch: Vietnam government releases catchy coronavirus PSA
Mar 5, 2020
Ad Nut

Watch: Vietnam government releases catchy coronavirus PSA

This jingle featuring dancing viruses is making Ad Nut shake its tailfeathers.

This Singapore Police Force campaign shows why language matters
Nov 20, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

This Singapore Police Force campaign shows why language matters

Is language in campaigns more loaded than we think—or is it just a matter of differing styles?

Puppets tell kids how to know if mom is really overdosing
Apr 27, 2018
Ad Nut

Puppets tell kids how to know if mom is really overdosing

Don't call an ambulance unless mom is shaking or foaming at the mouth, disturbing PSA advises.

