What if you could actually see UV rays?

In a new campaign for Cancer Institute NSW, invisible UV rays are visualised as arrows. The point being made is: If you could actually see the scale of UV rays penetrating your skin, you would protect your skin more effectively. Incidentally, skin cancer is “one of the biggest killers of young people in Australia”, according to the institute.
The campaign by 303 MullenLowe Sydney goes live this week across OOH, audio, digital display, social media, and in cinema in December with the launch of Avatar: Way of the Water.
The agency’s ECD Bart Pawlak said: “It’s human nature for things that are out of sight to be out of mind, which is what makes UV radiation so dangerous. This truth became the inspiration for our creative approach.”
The campaign will run throughout both regional and metro NSW initially through to March, with the creative concept expected to be used on an ongoing basis.
