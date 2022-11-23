Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
Nov 23, 2022

What if you could actually see UV rays?

Watch MullenLowe’s campaign for Cancer Institute NSW on the dangers of unprotected skin.

In a new campaign for Cancer Institute NSW, invisible UV rays are visualised as arrows. The point being made is: If you could actually see the scale of UV rays penetrating your skin, you would protect your skin more effectively. Incidentally, skin cancer is “one of the biggest killers of young people in Australia”, according to the institute.

The campaign by 303 MullenLowe Sydney goes live this week across OOH, audio, digital display, social media, and in cinema in December with the launch of Avatar: Way of the Water.  

The agency’s ECD Bart Pawlak said: “It’s human nature for things that are out of sight to be out of mind, which is what makes UV radiation so dangerous. This truth became the inspiration for our creative approach.”

The campaign will run throughout both regional and metro NSW initially through to March, with the creative concept expected to be used on an ongoing basis.

CREDITS

Cancer Institute NSW
Matt Clarke: Head of Marketing, Social Marketing & Campaigns
Alexis Le Clerc: Team Leader, Social Marketing and Campaigns
Cam Sugden: Portfolio Manager, Social Marketing and Campaigns, Skin
Heather Tupper: Project Officer, Social Marketing and Campaigns, Skin

303 MullenLowe:
Managing Director: Joanna Gray
Executive Creative Director: Bart Pawlak
Creative Director: Adam Whitehead
Head of Planning: Remi Couzelas
Head of Production: Skye Lanser
Snr Art Director: Zac Goldberg
Snr Copywriter: Craig Merrett 
Snr Designer: David Kennedy
Group Business Director: Jonathon Bates
Client Service Director: Jennifer Gledhill
Head of TVC: Honae MacNeil

OMD: 
Head of Group (NSW Government): Philippa Moig
Head of Behaviour Change: Peita Pacey
Senior Account Manager: Emily Young
Account Executive: Remika Sakchiraphong
Activation Manager: Greice Gimenez

Motion:
Production Company: Finch
Director: Derin Seale
Director of Photography: Tyson Perkins
Producer: Claire Thompson
Offline Edit: Drew Thompson + Arc Edit
VFX: Platige
Music Composition & Sound Design: Sonar Music + Tim Bridge

Stills:
Production Company: Louis&Co
Photographer: Steven Popovich
Executive Producer: Louis Molines
Producer: Camilla Carey
Retouching: Steven Popovich  

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

