Xaxis launches creative hub to 'push envelope' on new digital ad formats
CEO says creative and media 'will and should' be brought back together.
Knowing your consumer beyond the pixel: How Xaxis is bridging online & offline data to deliver outcomes
In today’s omnichannel world, marketers can’t afford such disunity in their understanding of the consumer. In comes Beyond, a solution to bridge the gap between siloed consumer data to help advertisers more effectively drive business outcomes.
Xaxis advances media quality standards in APAC with additional authentication processes
Going beyond ‘table stakes’, how will brand suitability redefine how advertisers mitigate risks whilst achieving greater outcomes?
What are the top 5 trends reshaping DOOH in Asia?
DOOH media is rapidly evolving as it becomes an industry standard, says Divya Acharya, APAC, director of products and solutions, Xaxis
Why brands need to take an omnichannel approach to marketing
Deepika Nikhilender on how evolving TV viewing habits affects advertisers, media buyers, broadcasters and publishers.
Obsession with hypertargeting means brands are becoming ‘culturally invisible’, says MediaCom
Striking the right balance between narrow targeting and broad brand-building, between inhousing and outsourcing, and between generalist and specialist is still puzzling brands.
