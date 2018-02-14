profit

Tencent shrugs off regulatory glare, posts 25% increase in revenue, 51% in profit
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The Chinese technology giant saw strong growth in fintech and gaming in its Q1 results, even as the spectre of fines looms.

Dentsu Aegis Network posts record 17.1% growth on the back of new business
Feb 14, 2018
Emily Tan

Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, showed a slight decline in gross profit growth and contributed 25% of the group's gross profit.

Apple’s China loss is local brands’ gain
Oct 27, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The technology giant’s significant China revenue slump, noted in its latest earnings report, comes as local brands Oppo and Vivo ascend.

Apple posts 39 per cent lift in quarterly net profit
Oct 20, 2011
Loulla-Mae Eleftheriou-Smith

GLOBAL - Apple has posted a 54 per cent surge in global net profits to US$6.62 billion in the quarter, but sales of its flagship iPhone slipped in the period.

P&G profits drop despite two per cent sales increase
Oct 29, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Procter & Gamble, the world's largest consumer goods company, has suffered a 6.8 per cent year-on-year drop in net earnings to US$3.08 billion in its first financial quarter.

Havas profits rise 23 per cent in first half of 2010
Sep 1, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Havas has reported a 22.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net income to US$62 million (€49 million) for the first six months of the year.

