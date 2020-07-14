intelligence

Are we mixing up magic and science (again)?
1 day ago
Sue Unerman

Are we mixing up magic and science (again)?

The industry's narrative around AI must not be allowed to drift into the magical, otherwise great harm could be done. We must, instead, guide AI ethically and responsibly, and design it to drive positive change

How Saleswhale is using AI to bridge the marketing-sales gap
May 15, 2019
Faaez Samadi

How Saleswhale is using AI to bridge the marketing-sales gap

The Singapore startup is employing innovative new technology to solve a longstanding problem.

We mustn’t let artificial intelligence make us dumb
Apr 17, 2019
Andrew Nicholls

We mustn't let artificial intelligence make us dumb

While AI continues to change how we work, Andrew Nicholls at Carma Asia says the need for human intelligence to find meaning in these advances is more important than ever.

China, America and the race for AI supremacy
Apr 10, 2018
Matthew Keegan

China, America and the race for AI supremacy

As China and the USA compete to become the world’s first AI superpower, we explore who is ahead and how multinationals with offices in both countries avoid in-fighting when it comes to sharing technology and ideas.

Would AI make a better judge at Spikes Asia?
Oct 11, 2017
Dave Sanderson

Would AI make a better judge at Spikes Asia?

A facetious (we think?) exploration of how a bot would do judging creativity.

