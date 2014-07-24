headphones

The top 10 headphone and audio brands in Asia-Pacific
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Which brands have the ears of APAC consumers, both on a regional basis and in specific markets? Find out in this special report derived from Campaign's Asia's Top 1000 Brands research.

Sennheiser tries a new way to create noise
Jul 24, 2014
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Sennheiser, the maker of premium headphones, is taking its product directly to the ears of its target consumers here by partnering with 24 cafés and bars to engage with “trendsetters” in the places they frequent.

Headphone fad is music to brands’ ears
May 15, 2014
Matthew Carlton

SECTOR STUDY: The explosion of smartphone sales and the continued rise of ‘prosumers’ has fuelled greater demand for increasingly trendy—and expensive—audio products.

CASE STUDY: Sony's 'Headphone Music Festival' showcases technology through entertainment
Jan 29, 2013
Staff Reporters

To showcase the advantages of its headphone and smartphone technology, Sony worked with Frontage and Naked Communications Tokyo to enable fans of four major Japanese music acts to be part of a festival from diverse locations.

Grand Sun Headphones puts DDB Guoan Beijing in charge of creative
Sep 13, 2010
Jane Leung

BEJING – Shenzhen-based Grand Sun Headphones has handed its creative business to DDB Guoan in Beijing, without a pitch.

