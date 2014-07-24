headphones
The top 10 headphone and audio brands in Asia-Pacific
Which brands have the ears of APAC consumers, both on a regional basis and in specific markets? Find out in this special report derived from Campaign's Asia's Top 1000 Brands research.
Sennheiser tries a new way to create noise
SINGAPORE - Sennheiser, the maker of premium headphones, is taking its product directly to the ears of its target consumers here by partnering with 24 cafés and bars to engage with “trendsetters” in the places they frequent.
Headphone fad is music to brands’ ears
SECTOR STUDY: The explosion of smartphone sales and the continued rise of ‘prosumers’ has fuelled greater demand for increasingly trendy—and expensive—audio products.
CASE STUDY: Sony's 'Headphone Music Festival' showcases technology through entertainment
To showcase the advantages of its headphone and smartphone technology, Sony worked with Frontage and Naked Communications Tokyo to enable fans of four major Japanese music acts to be part of a festival from diverse locations.
Grand Sun Headphones puts DDB Guoan Beijing in charge of creative
BEJING – Shenzhen-based Grand Sun Headphones has handed its creative business to DDB Guoan in Beijing, without a pitch.
