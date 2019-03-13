growth
WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel
There will be £600 million in savings from new ways of working, says network's CEO Mark Read.
Impact announces APAC expansion
Company offering partnership automation appoints a new China lead and reveals plans to grow into Japan and beyond.
WPP returns to sales growth as Read pledges to tackle 'underperforming operations'
New CEO commits to spending more and making structural changes to drive growth.
Facebook misses Q2 projections, stock drops 20%
Despite ad revenue remaining very strong, Facebook’s warnings of “high single-digit” decline in revenue growth spooks investors.
Asia's middle-class is growing and you need to adapt
Co-CEO of Ogilvy & Mather Asia-Pacific says to prepare
'Clean and green' driving NZ brand growth in Asia
Thanks to focus on provenance and health, New Zealand brands are punching well above their weight throughout Asia, according to Carl Stephens, managing director at Baldwin Boyle Shand.
