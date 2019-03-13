growth

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel
15 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

There will be £600 million in savings from new ways of working, says network's CEO Mark Read.

Impact announces APAC expansion
Mar 13, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Impact announces APAC expansion

Company offering partnership automation appoints a new China lead and reveals plans to grow into Japan and beyond.

WPP returns to sales growth as Read pledges to tackle 'underperforming operations'
Sep 5, 2018
Omar Oakes

WPP returns to sales growth as Read pledges to tackle 'underperforming operations'

New CEO commits to spending more and making structural changes to drive growth.

Facebook misses Q2 projections, stock drops 20%
Jul 26, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Facebook misses Q2 projections, stock drops 20%

Despite ad revenue remaining very strong, Facebook’s warnings of “high single-digit” decline in revenue growth spooks investors.

Asia's middle-class is growing and you need to adapt
Dec 22, 2017
Rick Boost

Asia's middle-class is growing and you need to adapt

Co-CEO of Ogilvy & Mather Asia-Pacific says to prepare

'Clean and green' driving NZ brand growth in Asia
Jul 21, 2017
Faaez Samadi

'Clean and green' driving NZ brand growth in Asia

Thanks to focus on provenance and health, New Zealand brands are punching well above their weight throughout Asia, according to Carl Stephens, managing director at Baldwin Boyle Shand.

