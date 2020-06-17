attribution
Experiential engagement is worth it for future-focused brands
In-store or community-based retail experiences may not correlate with short-term boosts in sales, but they build valuable long-term loyalty.
Grab to add plum position to its advertiser offering
With a premium top-of-the-app position set to reach millions every day, Grab Ads is enhancing its full-funnel offering, according to regional head Ken Mandel, a speaker at this week's Campaign Connect virtual conference.
BBC News fights back against last click attribution
New global study and ad tool is aimed at countering a “dumb” metric.
Does WeChat really deserve this much credit?
When it comes to brand building and marketing, there is too much hype surrounding the 'everything app' that is WeChat.
Google is ready to roll out attribution
The new tool offers advertisers and agencies the opportunity to track buyer journeys beyond conversions, opening avenues for after sales engagement.
Nielsen and JD.com partner to address attribution
Collaboration allows Nielsen to tap into the user base of the ecommerce platform for its multi-touch attribution product.
