Experiential engagement is worth it for future-focused brands
Jun 17, 2020
Ron Lee

In-store or community-based retail experiences may not correlate with short-term boosts in sales, but they build valuable long-term loyalty.

Grab to add plum position to its advertiser offering
Jun 1, 2020
Matthew Miller

With a premium top-of-the-app position set to reach millions every day, Grab Ads is enhancing its full-funnel offering, according to regional head Ken Mandel, a speaker at this week's Campaign Connect virtual conference.

BBC News fights back against last click attribution
Sep 24, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

New global study and ad tool is aimed at countering a “dumb” metric.

Does WeChat really deserve this much credit?
Nov 1, 2017
Jeremy Webb

When it comes to brand building and marketing, there is too much hype surrounding the 'everything app' that is WeChat.

Google is ready to roll out attribution
Oct 23, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

The new tool offers advertisers and agencies the opportunity to track buyer journeys beyond conversions, opening avenues for after sales engagement.

Nielsen and JD.com partner to address attribution
Jul 25, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Collaboration allows Nielsen to tap into the user base of the ecommerce platform for its multi-touch attribution product.

