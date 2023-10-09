Moves and wins roundup: Week of October 9, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover October 9 through October 13, 2023.

This edition will cover October 9 through October 13, 2023.

Ogilvy Sydney’s senior ranks have expanded, with three new appointments across strategy, client management and CX.

Jane Jacob comes from Johannesburg to take up the head of strategy role. Most recently Coca Cola’s consumer and shopper connections senior manager in Africa, Jacob, brings 18 years of experience, predominantly with Ogilvy in South Africa, working across a range of leading global brands.

comes from Johannesburg to take up the head of strategy role. Most recently Coca Cola’s consumer and shopper connections senior manager in Africa, Jacob, brings 18 years of experience, predominantly with Ogilvy in South Africa, working across a range of leading global brands. Clare Lambert joins as Sydney client lead from London. Before Ogilvy, Lambert spent the past two years at Wunderman Thompson in London as business director. With strong experience across experience design and digital transformation, she has also worked in a range of business direction roles during her 20-year career.

joins as Sydney client lead from London. Before Ogilvy, Lambert spent the past two years at Wunderman Thompson in London as business director. With strong experience across experience design and digital transformation, she has also worked in a range of business direction roles during her 20-year career. Emily Shum joins as CX director, coming from Paris. Before moving to Sydney, Shum worked for Ogilvy where she held the title of global program director and led digital transformation and loyalty programs for clients across EMEA, the UK, the USA, and China.

Netflix has appointed Mitchell Kreuch as senior director and head of advertising sales for the Asia-Pacific region. Kreuch, previously the managing director for India and Southeast Asia at Twitter, announced the news via a LinkedIn post, stating that he will be leading the ads team from Singapore. Kreuch holds over six years of experience at X (formerly Twitter), where he held various roles in APAC and global agency development. Prior to this, he has served as the chief revenue officer at Kinetic Social in New York and worked with brands like Sizmek, The Walt Disney Company, and The New York Times in sales positions.

Koto has appointed Melissa Baillache as executive creative director for its Sydney studio. The appointment comes just one month following Koto's official launch in the APAC region. Baillache was previously ECD at For The People, and in her new role will spearhead Koto APAC's creative efforts. Koto aims to expand its presence in key regional markets, including Australia, India, Singapore, and South Korea.

Multi-channel media agency Murmur-Group has appointed Craig Sue to the key leadership role of head of media planning, supported by Janice Chan in the role of senior account manager. The new appointments follow a spate of new client wins, including lululemon, Summernats and Form 700.

Unispace Group has appointed Tim Larson as managing director, Asia & chief creative officer. Based out of Singapore, Larson will focus on accelerating Unispace’s growth in the region. Asia represents a significant growth market for Unispace Group, and the regional team has delivered workplace projects for clients including Trip Advisor, NielsenIQ, and Vayner Media.

Mediahub has won the media account for global sports footwear and apparel brand, New Balance, in Australia and New Zealand. The appointment will see Mediahub undertake full funnel strategy, planning and activation across all channels for New Balance.

Electriclime have added Brazilian, Auckland-based filmmaker Fernando Hart to their director roster. Hart has shot campaigns for several major brands, including Air New Zealand, Adidas and AJ Hackett, and will be represented in the APAC and MENA regions.

Madison Media, India's largest homegrown independent media agency, has appointed Rob Norman as an advisor to accelerate digital transformation at key clients. Norman has a wealth of experience in the digital space. He will offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients and introduce the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows. He was global head of digital at GroupM and CEO of GroupM, North America. Currently, he is an independent board member at Piano, MiQ, Simpli.fi, Knotch, Zeotap and a few other digital-first companies.

Globale Media, an AI-driven mobile and web advertising platform, has appointed Raj Swaminathan as the senior director of revenues & new initiatives. Swaminathan will oversee strategic leadership in new emerging markets. With more than 15 years of experience in Adtech, Affiliate, and Martech domains, he has held many country leadership roles in sales, BD, account management, and partnerships across India, South East Asia, and emerging global markets. He has worked with multiple agencies and networks, such as Mobusi, FraudScore, Redtrack, ValueFirst, and Matrimony.com.

AirAsia has elevated Lim Ben-Jie to regional head of partnerships and global markets at Move Digital, covering AirAsia Move (formerly known as AirAsia Superapp) and BigPay.Lim has been working with AirAsia since 2015, when he started from an internship programme. He moved to AirAsia Superapp in 2021 as group head of delivery and was promoted to head of global markets in January this year.

Chep Network has appointed Robert Stone as director of people and culture as he shared the news in a has appointedas director of people and culture as he shared the news in a LinkedIn post . Before joining Chep, Stone was the chief people (HR) officer of Australia and New Zealand at Wunderman Thompson. Prior to that, he also served as chief talent (HR) officer at McCann Worldgroup Australia. Before moving back to Australia, he worked for McCann London and Adidas in Germany.

Edelman has appointed Alyssa Soh as head of influencer marketing in APAC and elevated Simon Murphy to the head of business marketing. In their new roles, Soh will report to Tyler Vaught, Edelman’s global head of influencer marketing, and Murphy to Joe Kingsbury, global chair of B2B marketing. Soh joins Edelman’s newly created role after a decade in the tech sector, most recently as head of branded content and creators for X (formerly Twitter) JAPAC. With over 25 years of international experience in corporate affairs and communications, Murphy has been with Edelman for six years, having joined the firm in Hong Kong as head of Corporate in 2017, before relocating to Melbourne in 2022 to take up the role of EVP, head of corporate innovation, APAC & global client lead.

Havas Creative China has appointed Eric Sun as executive creative director for the Shanghai office, effective immediately. With over 18 years of experience, Sun worked for international agencies, digital marketing and integrated marketing communications companies as a creative leader across industries such as 3C, auto and FMCG, winning awards including Effies in Greater China. Before joining Havas Creative, Sun headed the creative team at Huawei's global consumer business group and Lotus Cars' global brand centre.

Sling & Stone has been selected to launch the very first JW Marriott hotel in New Zealand following a competitive pitch. As a strategic communications partner for the US$15 million (NZ $25 million) refurbishment, the challenger agency will be sharing the hotel’s transformation journey across a long-term integrated PR, events, social media and creator campaign that will reach consumer and travel industry audiences in the Asia-Pacific region. The campaign leads up to a public launch in 2024.

Uber has reappointed EssenceMediacom as its media agency in Asia-Pacific. Following a review of the brand’s media account, Omnicom Media Group took the majority of Uber’s global media business in June, including $600 million business in North America, Europe and Latin America, and EssenceMediacom retained the business in APAC. The agency's Sydney office will lead the media account of Uber, both for rideshare and delivery service UberEats. Meanwhile, Uber’s former ANZ director of marketing, Andy Morley, who was on Campaign Asia’s Power List in 2022, has been promoted to director, head of marketing in APAC since June.