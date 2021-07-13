Advertising News
Staff Reporters
15 hours ago

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

Former Isobar CEO to guide the development of Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions.

Jean Lin
Jean Lin

Nearly two years after she was promoted from her role as global CEO of Isobar to leading Dentsu Creative, Jean Lin has now been appointed as an executive officer of Dentsu Group, effective on August 1.

In her new role, she will focus on the development of Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions (DSBS) which will be at the core of the sustainable client solutions provided across Dentsu's Japan business and Dentsu International, the company announced. Lin will continue in her global creative CEO role at Dentsu International. 

The DSBS proposition aims to bring together "Dentsu’s understanding of consumers and commitments to society, with creativity and technology, to create an ecosystem of co-creation with clients and partners to drive ‘growth from good", according to the company.

Toshihiro Yamamoto, president and CEO of Dentsu Group said: “Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions is core to delivering on our social commitments and business strategy, and I am delighted Jean’s entrepreneurial spirit, experience in creativity and digital transformation, industry leadership and personal commitment to sustainability will help guide its development.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

