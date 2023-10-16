Moves and wins roundup: Week of October 16, 2023

Ogilvy Singapore has secured Kellogg's Southeast Asia creative account after a competitive pitch. The partnership came into effect in July, the scope of work includes the creation of three films featuring Granola, Coco Galaxy, and Coco Fills—with the aim to build Kellogg’s master brand. Additionally, Ogilvy Singapore has crafted key visuals for each product, with adaptations for digital billboards, bus wraps, and in-store merchandising. The campaigns will run in Singapore and Thailand for Kellogg's Granola and Coco Galaxy and Indonesia for Kellogg's Coco Fills.

Independent media agency, Atomic 212, has retained the BMW Australia media account and expanded its remit to include BMW New Zealand, following a competitive review, effective from January 2024. Atomic 212 will handle media services for BMW, Mini, BMW Financial Services, BMW Aftersales and BMW Motorrad. The agency has been working for BMW Australia since 2020.

, a B2B marketplace for building and construction materials, part of the Aditya Birla Group,has awarded its full-funnel brand and communications mandate to, a part of Quotient Ventures. Birla Pivot is Quotient Ventures’ second client from Aditya Birla Group, after Ultratech Cement.

Tim Hung, former Shangri-La Group assistant vice president for media and social, has parted ways to start his own social agency, Blossom Lane Communications. The agency will specialise in Red marketing for brands in Hong Kong and rest of Asia and offer services like strategy development, content creation, influencer marketing and paid advertising. Before Shangri-La, Hung worked for P&G for over a decade, and started where he started out as a financial analyst and climbed up the ranks to brand director and head of media in Hong Kong as well as Taiwan.

Sportfive has appointed Venu Nair as president of its new global cricket division and managing director of South Asia and the Middle East. He will be based out of Sportfive’s newly opened Dubai office and report to Sportfive APAC president Seamus O'Brien. In his previous roles, Nair oversaw relationships with key industry sector clients, including sport governing bodies International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket South Africa (CSA), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and numerous global brands and media groups together with many leading athletes. He led the brand advisory, golf and football businesses in the South Asia region.

Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has been engaged by four organisations dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and social impact: Volvo Group; Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and its Mobile Muster program; the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia and Social Ventures Australia.

DDB Group has appointed Vinod Savio as chief creative officer (CCO) in Singapore, effective 16 October. Savio returns to DDB following a previous eight-year tenure. In his new role as CCO, he will lead the development of next-generation creative skills, expand DDB's regional client base, and solidify Singapore's position as a hub for global clients. Before returning to the agency, Savio was executive creative director at Toaster. With nearly two decades in the industry, Savio's collaborations with esteemed clients such as Google, McDonald's, Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson have earned him prestigious industry awards, including Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, Effies, and Spikes Asia.

NP Digital, a global performance marketing agency, has appointed Gary Cheung as general manager for Hong Kong and Taiwan, and Melissa Cheng as country manager for Malaysia. Cheung and Cheng will lead the expansion of NP Digital in their respective markets and will collaborate closely with the agency’s APAC team. Cheung brings more than 15 years of performance marketing agency experience in APAC's key growth sectors to NP Digital, with previous roles at Publicis Media, SearchGuru, and iProspect. Cheng brings extensive paid media expertise from her roles at ADA, AdColony, and Yahoo. Both Melissa and Gary will report to Dan Kalinski, managing director, APAC.

Mel Kenneday has been appointed as the chief marketing officer at the gaming group, Entain, to succeed James Burnett, who departed in September. Burnett has been working as group CMO of AU/NZ since January 2019. Before joining Entain in October, Kenneday was the former global head of brand at Lorna Jane. Prior to that, she was CEO of Beforeyouspeak Coffee. She also worked at Hasbro for over five years, and at The Walt Disney Company for more than 11 years.