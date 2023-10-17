Omnicom forms Omnicom Advertising Services in India; Aditya Kanthy to lead it as CEO

Omnicom has announced a new entity in India - Omnicom Advertising Services. Omnicom Advertising Services will oversee Omnicom's creative agencies in the region which are BBDO, DDB Mudra and TBWA\. The three agencies will continue to work under separate identities.

Aditya Kanthy, currently CEO, DDB Mudra Group, has been named as CEO of this entity. Kanthy has spent two decades with DDB Mudra.

John Wren, chairperson and CEO, Omnicom, made this announcement.

Through Omnicom Advertising Services, the group aims to capitalise on talent housed within its networks and work in partnership with the likes of Omnicom Media Group and other agencies.

Wren said, “This year India will become the most populous nation on the planet. It is an important growth engine for Omnicom. By centralising the leadership of three creative powerhouses under Aditya, we will continue to build on our agencies’ strong foundations to deliver a wider breadth of capability and scale for our clients. Aditya brings deep experience to the newly created Omnicom Advertising Services, and our India operations are primed to thrive under his leadership.”

Kanthy said, “Omnicom is the most creative global network in the world. Our agencies represent the enduring power of creativity to build brands and businesses. I look forward to bringing the might of the Omnicom network to clients in India and continue to attract the best creative talent in one of the most exciting markets in the world.”