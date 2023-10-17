Omnicom forms Omnicom Advertising Services in India; Aditya Kanthy to lead it as CEO
Omnicom Advertising Services will oversee Omnicom's creative agencies in the region which are BBDO, DDB Mudra and TBWA\.
