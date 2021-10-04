Move and win roundup: Week of October 4, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover October 4 through 8, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Havas Media Group Australia has announced the appointment of Sebastien Leblanc as CFO Havas Media Group Australia, effective immediately. Leblanc Philippe Tia, who has relocated to London to take on the role of global CFO for Havas agency Edge Performance Network (EPN).

Clemenger BBDO Sydney’s social and content offering, Flare has been appointed to Carnival Cruise Line’s digital account. They will work closely with media agency Speed who take on responsibility for media strategy and buying.

Justin Drape, who co-founded creative advertising agency The Monkeys, which sold to Accenture in 2017, and Michael Canning, a well-known creative director, have launched a travel platform called Exceptional Alien. The platform, whose name was inspired the US government term for work visas in the arts, science, business, sport and entrepreneurial ventures, began life as a way to share the travel experiences of creative friends, and has evolved into a global online community to share information.

Imran Mohamad has been appointed as head of marketing for Aimazing, a retail data platform for mall management in Singapore. He will be responsible for overseeing the overall brand and marketing objectives of the group, including shaping the brand’s positioning and market strategy. Mohammed was last head of marketing for Shopback Singapore.

Dudley White has been appointed head of communications Asia for Manulife. His most recent position was director of external communications at AIA Group in Hong Kong. White reports to Manulife’s chief marketing and experience design officer Asia, Julie Nestor, and global chief communications officer, Laura Vallis.