News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Kota Murakami promoted to Essence's Japan MD

Murakami moves up from his role leading client services across Japan and Korea.

Kota Murakami promoted to Essence's Japan MD

Essence has appointed Kota Murakami as managing director for Japan.

Murakami joined Essence in 2016, and was most recently associate vice president of client services across Japan and Korea.

Based out of Essence’s Tokyo office, Murakami will report to Essence APAC CEO, T. Gangadhar, as part of the agency’s APAC leadership team, and GroupM Northeast Asia CEO, Michael Beecroft, as part of GroupM Japan’s executive committee.

Gangadhar said Murakami has "global and local industry experience" as well as "deep understanding of our business, product offering, clients, work, people and culture".

"Kota has done an excellent job in spearheading, in collaboration with the leadership team, Essence’s growth and development in Japan over the past few years," Gangadhar added.

GroupM North Asia's Beecroft said Murakami's ascent within GroupM and Essence was a sign of his contribution to the agency's growth in Japan. “With his appointment to GroupM Japan’s executive committee earlier this year, and now as the confirmed leader of Essence Japan, his impact on the Essence and overall GroupM business will only increase,” he added. 

Prior to Essence, Murakami served as global account director at Tag in the United States. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

3 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

4 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

5 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

7 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

8 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

10 Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

Related Articles

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands
Advertising
1 hour ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunitie...

Singapore's big boring dance number
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore's big boring dance number

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis

Publicis appoints group head of creative tech
Advertising
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Publicis appoints group head of creative tech

Just Published

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands
Advertising
1 hour ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunitie...

Brands are rushing to build real estate in the virtual realm before the market becomes bloated, but some are more of a natural fit than others. Campaign speaks with five marketing and innovation experts to figure out which experiments show promise.

Singapore's big boring dance number
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore's big boring dance number

AD NUT's RANT OF THE WEEK: A new video from the Singapore Tourism Board is well intentioned and truly well made. But that doesn't save it from being well and truly dull.

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis

Maggie Wong joins as CEO as Matthew Parry moves to the network's Sydney office to serve as MD.

Publicis appoints group head of creative tech
Advertising
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Publicis appoints group head of creative tech

Laurent Thevenet moves from RGA for the regional role. The company has also named a creative community manager and a head of creative PR.