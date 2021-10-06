Kota Murakami promoted to Essence's Japan MD

Essence has appointed Kota Murakami as managing director for Japan.

Murakami joined Essence in 2016, and was most recently associate vice president of client services across Japan and Korea.

Based out of Essence’s Tokyo office, Murakami will report to Essence APAC CEO, T. Gangadhar, as part of the agency’s APAC leadership team, and GroupM Northeast Asia CEO, Michael Beecroft, as part of GroupM Japan’s executive committee.

Gangadhar said Murakami has "global and local industry experience" as well as "deep understanding of our business, product offering, clients, work, people and culture".

"Kota has done an excellent job in spearheading, in collaboration with the leadership team, Essence’s growth and development in Japan over the past few years," Gangadhar added.

GroupM North Asia's Beecroft said Murakami's ascent within GroupM and Essence was a sign of his contribution to the agency's growth in Japan. “With his appointment to GroupM Japan’s executive committee earlier this year, and now as the confirmed leader of Essence Japan, his impact on the Essence and overall GroupM business will only increase,” he added.

Prior to Essence, Murakami served as global account director at Tag in the United States.