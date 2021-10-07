Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis

Maggie Wong joins as CEO as Matthew Parry moves to the network's Sydney office to serve as MD.

Wunderman Thompson has hired Maggie Wong, previously Hong Kong MD of Publicis Worldwide and Leo Burnett, as CEO in Hong Kong, effective in late October.

Matthew Parry, previously Wunderman Thompson's Hong Kong managing director, is moving to Australia, where he will be MD of the network's Sydney office.

Ewen Sturgeon, Wunderman Thompson's International CEO, called Wong a "talented and ambitious" leader with "the right focus on creativity, data, and experience to continue growing the Hong Kong office".

He also praised Parry for leaving behind a "strong and successful agency, with a great team and clients".

Wong has more than 17 years of experience and has worked with clients including Expedia, Lexus, Pizza Hut, HKT and Standard Chartered.

“Wunderman Thompson HK has established an excellent base with a diverse blend of talents and capabilities to turbocharge the next chapter of growth," Wong said. "I’m hugely excited to be joining the wonderful team and by the prospect of what we can achieve together.”

