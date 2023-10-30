Move and win roundup: Week of October 30, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover October 30 through November 3, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

DDB Group Hong Kong has appointed Izmael Crespo as creative director. This is the second major hire in the creative department for DDB Group Hong Kong this year, having appointed Alejandro Canciobello in the role of regional executive creative director in April. As Creative Director, Crespol will report to Canciobello and work on multi-market projects across DDB’s varied client base. Crespo moved to Hong Kong from Colombia this month, and comes into the agency with an extensive list of major accolades to his name. He was part of the team responsible for the Corona Lime campaign that recently resulted in China’s first-ever Titanium Lion win.

Supermassive has been appointed as the creative partner for an upcoming global project led by Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) following a competitive pitch. The agency will develop ideas for global rollout in key markets, with a focus on sustainable tourism.

Havas Media Network Singapore has officially launched Havas Play. Kenny Yap will lead Havas Play in Singapore and expand his current responsibilities as MD of Socialyse & Red Havas to encompass Havas Play. Having launched across Havas’ major markets, including Australia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Spain, Italy, China, Hong Kong, Germany, LATAM and NEC earlier this year, Havas Play focused on capturing consumer attention and driving business impact through meaningful experiences at the crossroads of entertainment, sports, technology, and fandom.