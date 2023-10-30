News Advertising Media PR Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of October 30, 2023

Havas Play, DDB, Madison Media, Supermassive, and more to come in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover October 30 through November 3, 2023. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

DDB Group Hong Kong has appointed Izmael Crespo as creative director. This is the second major hire in the creative department for DDB Group Hong Kong this year, having appointed Alejandro Canciobello in the role of regional executive creative director in April. As Creative Director, Crespol will report to Canciobello and work on multi-market projects across DDB’s varied client base. Crespo moved to Hong Kong from Colombia this month, and comes into the agency with an extensive list of major accolades to his name. He was part of the team responsible for the Corona Lime campaign that recently resulted in China’s first-ever Titanium Lion win. 

Supermassive has been appointed as the creative partner for an upcoming global project led by Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) following a competitive pitch. The agency will develop ideas for global rollout in key markets, with a focus on sustainable tourism.

Havas Media Network Singapore has officially launched Havas Play. Kenny Yap will lead Havas Play in Singapore and expand his current responsibilities as MD of Socialyse & Red Havas to encompass Havas Play. Having launched across Havas’ major markets, including Australia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Spain, Italy, China, Hong Kong, Germany, LATAM and NEC earlier this year, Havas Play focused on capturing consumer attention and driving business impact through meaningful experiences at the crossroads of entertainment, sports, technology, and fandom.  

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

2 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

4 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

5 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

6 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

7 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

8 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

9 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

10 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

Related Articles

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Apr 29, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & Saatchi, Mirum and more
Apr 28, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & ...

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, AnalogFolk, more
Apr 13, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, ...

Just Published

How Dow Jones supported detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich on his birthday
3 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

How Dow Jones supported detained WSJ reporter Evan ...

The Wall Street Journal reporter marked his 32nd birthday in a Russian prison, where he has been incarcerated for more than six months.

How the Israel-Hamas war is affecting ad spend
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

How the Israel-Hamas war is affecting ad spend

Prominent media buyers detail how some clients are retreating from news coverage of the conflict as well as pulling back from social media due to the spread of misinformation, hate speech and violent content.

GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald to depart
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald to depart

Mindshare’s Adam Gerhart is taking over as interim CEO.

Why attention-adjusted reach curves are the next evolution in ad measurement
13 hours ago
Karen Nelson-Field

Why attention-adjusted reach curves are the next ...

The difference between people who are reached and those who actually view an ad is dramatic. So how can advertisers sort the signal from the noise?