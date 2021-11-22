Move and win roundup: Week of November 22, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover November 22 through 26, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

UM has been named media agency of record in Malaysia for Foodpanda, an on-demand delivery platform. The agency's remit will encompass media duties including strategy, planning, buying, research, and data and analytics. The news comes following a competitive pitch review which commenced in September this year. The appointment will commence the first week of December.

BCW has been named Singapore PR agency partner by Scoot. The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, awarded its first post-pandemic corporate communications retainer to BCW Singapore following a closed-door competitive presentation process. BCW will work with Scoot to raise awareness of the brand and reputation in the market, along with the safe and gradual resumption of international air travel.

Zip Business, a division of buy now, pay later venture Zip Co, has appointed consultancy Mindbox, to drive digital advertising and engagement, and the management of its associated data. Mindbox will employ digital advertising and retargeting tools to reach current and future clients.

Host/Havas has appointed Henry Kember as group creative director. With 15 years’ experience Kember has worked most recently at Droga5 New York, as creative director. As group CD, Kember will be oversee projects across the Host/Havas client portfolio including Air New Zealand, NBA, Reckitt, Stockland and the Palau Legacy Project.

Green Park Content promoted Fe Husaint, formerly creative and brand strategy director, to creative and global brand head. She will be overseeing a 45-person integrated creative production team that includes social, creative, production and post-production units. Husaint, a member of Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women to Watch 2021, will be the youngest group partner globally. GPC also promoted Que Ramli from social media lead for APAC to global social media lead and Martin Niens, formally head of client services, to head of operations. In addition the agency made a series of recent appointments: Crissy Ancheta as APAC head of client services, Regine Mercado as group account director for Unilever, Elaine Giam as senior account director based in Malaysia, Matt Yu as head of design, Trina Enriquez as copy lead, Renzo Virey as a senior art director, Mirza Afiq Beg as regional social-media lead, and Lily Wong as managing editor for Malaysia and Jordana Maia Blanco as managing editor.

The Gerety Awards, the only creative prize to reward the best in advertising from a female perspective has announced its Grand Jury for 2022, which include six women from APAC, namely: Jung A Kim, worldwide executive creative director at Innocean based in Korea; Jean Lin, global CEO of Creative at Dentsu International based in China; Tara Ford, chief creative officer at The Monkeys in Australia; Phannika Vongsayan, co-founder and managing director at Wolf BKK in Thailand; Maria Devereux, executive creative director at Colenso BBDO based in New Zealand; and Veronica Phua, brand ambassador at Burpple based in Singapore. The full jury will be announced in January. Entrants are invited to visit the Gerety website for more or download the 2022 entry kit.

GroupM Australia hired Scott Laird as chief people officer to lead its training and development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and culture efforts across the network. He was previously chief people officer at IPG Mediabrands agency Initiative (see item below) and has also held senior people and culture roles at Publicis Groupe. He replaces Cindy Grass, who is stepping down in November to pursue new opportunities after 14 years within WPP. She has been GroupM’s chief HR and talent officer since 2017.

IPG Mediabrands agency Initiative Australia appointed Erin Jakubans as chief people officer, replacing Scott Laird (see item above). Jakubans was most recently head of HR in the UAE for Baker McKenzie, based in Dubai. Prior to that she has held senior HR leadership roles at GroupM and Omnicom Media Group. She will report to CEO Melissa Fein and starts her new role on February 1.

The Works, part of Capgemini, appointed Julie Dormand on a contract basis as managing partner. She will lead agency operations, people and key clients, as well as drive 2022 business

initiatives, because both Jasmine Lansdell, general manager for people and operations, and Kristie Thistelthwaite, managing partner, are set to go on maternity leave in December. In addition, creative project leader Jen Hird has been promoted to head of project management. Dormand will report to founder and creative partner Damian Pincus and work alongside partner Douglas Nicol, creative partner Iggy Rodriguez and managing partner Ruth Haffenden, who returns from maternity leave.