Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR
2 days ago

Move and win roundup: Week of May 9, 2022

Hivestack, Wavemaker, The Hoffman Agency, BuzzFeed Australia, Havas Media Group, Inca, Rice, Ideatelabs, Nielsen Asia Pacific, Google, Milestone Systems, Electriclime, and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover May 9 through 13, 2022. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Hivestack has launched a research division that will focus on exploring in-store, programmatic media activation in the metaverse. Computer vision scientist P.Anandan has joined the firm as a special advisor on this new division. Anandan was formerly managing director of Microsoft Research, scientist and Emeritus Researcher at Microsoft, and now consultant for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The new division will prototype how adtech can be used to programmatically activate ad opportunities in virtual retail stores in the metaverse. In this environment, the consumer is technically inside their homes shopping via VR headsets, but their avatar is out-of-home, says Andreas Soupliotis, founder & CEO of Hivestack.

Wavemaker Malaysia has recast its ledership, following the departure of managing director Michael Tan. Sheley Lim, previously head of digital for Wavemaker Malaysia, is promoted to general manager. Lim has 18 years of experience, 14 of which have been with GroupM. Wavemaker also announced the arrival of Usman Bin Tahir from Wavemaker Pakistan as senior business director, Ryan Foo as business director, Aw Wai Choong as regional planning director and Chua Shu Jien as business director. They join Brandon Chang, Ravi Singh, Eldon D’Cruz and Cindy Chia as the executive leadership of Wavemaker Malaysia.

The Hoffman Agency has promoted Maureen Tseng to general manager of Singapore and Indonesia. The company is also setting up a Southeast Asia task force to manage regional remits, which Tseng will oversee. The dedicated Southeast Asia task force includes Akansha Rai and Clarence Lim, who the agency has respectively promoted to senior account director and account director for Southeast Asia. 

BuzzFeed Australia has hired Nathan Willbourn-Trevett as head of region for APAC to lead the ad sales team throughout the region. Willbourn-Trevett was previously the agency lead across Australia and New Zealand for TikTok. He will be working in partnership with director of content, Julia Willing and director of video, Evelyn Bevans, to deliver branded content across BuzzFeed's brands: BuzzFeed Entertainment, Tasty, Bring Me and Bloom. Willbourn-Trevett will start in mid-May and report to Josh Fromson. 

Havas Media Group has appointed ecommerce practitioner Brendon Peters as ecommerce director of Havas Market, the group’s newly launched full-service ecommerce offering. Peters will help develop Havas Market’s commerce product suite, including commerce consultancy, customer experience, ecommerce and online marketplace strategy, fulfilment strategies, operations, CRM, and analytics. Peters' previous roles include ecommerce manager at Noni B Group, head of ecommerce at House of Quirky, and senior consultant at Practicology ANZ and Pattern International.

GroupM’s influencer marketing solution, Inca, has appointed Loan Menuge to lead its expansion in Vietnam. Reporting to Tomasz Kuisz, chief product officer, Menuge has over eight years of experience and was formerly with Hakuhodo. 

Communications consultancy Rice has won a retainer from enterprise automation software company UiPath, as well as voice artificial intelligence (AI) start-up AI Rudder. Appointed to strengthen UiPath’s position in the enterprise automation industry, Rice will provide counsel to the company on its regional brand communications, drive media campaigns and relations, and thought leadership content development.

IdeateLabs, an independent marketing company in India, has won the digital marketing mandate for White Oak Capital Management, an investment management and advisory company. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch. IdeateLabs' Mumbai office will primarily manage the account. The agency will be responsible for managing the creative communication duties, social media strategy and management, content creation, media promotions and SEO. 

Arnaud Frade joins Nielsen Asia Pacific team as SVP and head of Commercial Growth.  He was formerly chief commercial officer for Ipsos in APAC. 

Alexander Oakden has been promoted to Tech Partnerships lead at Google. He was previously GMP Tech and GA360 Market Lead. 

Milestone Systems has appointed Malou Toft as vice president for Asia Pacific. She was previously Milestone’s vice president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa.  

Daniel Marjan has been promoted from intern to junior creative director at Electriclime°. In 2021, Marjan joined the firm as part of the company’s internship programme. He Daniel continues to wortk behind the camera and in the editing suite on future projects.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

2 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

3 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

4 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

5 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

6 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

A third of UK consumers would cancel Netflix subscription if it became ad-funded: survey

7 A third of UK consumers would cancel Netflix subscription if it became ad-funded: survey

David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

8 David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

9 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Is creating a virtual influencer worth the trouble for brands?

10 Is creating a virtual influencer worth the trouble for brands?

Related Articles

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Digital
Apr 29, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Global new business billings soar in November
Advertising
Jan 20, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Global new business billings soar in November

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business
Advertising
Nov 28, 2021
Jamie Rossouw

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business

Just Published

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative officer
Advertising
3 hours ago
Shawn Paul Wood

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative ...

DeCourcy left Wieden+Kennedy in December, announcing that she would retire from the advertising industry.

How viable is Instagram’s latest NFT initiative?
Analysis
11 hours ago
Bethanie Ryder

How viable is Instagram’s latest NFT initiative?

As a centralised platform, Instagram will undoubtedly face challenges in introducing NFT display options.

Salaries rise for majority of creative staff but women earn $11k less than men
News
11 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Salaries rise for majority of creative staff but ...

Salary inflation led to 63% of permanent staff receiving an average 10.2% pay increase.

Body-shaming brands and the male mental health crisis
Advertising
11 hours ago
Yasmin Arrigo

Body-shaming brands and the male mental health crisis

While some ads that feature female models have been blasted for encouraging unhealthy body ideals, somehow those for young men have passed largely under the radar.