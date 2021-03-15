Move and win roundup: Week of March 15, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Experiential marketing, brand activations and consumer engagement specialist CircleSquare has appointed Judien Wang as head of digital to lead its fast-evolving digital services portfolio. Wang’s most recent role was at Weber Shandwick in Hong Kong, where his responsibilities included digital strategy, technical consultancy and project management. Wang will be based in CircleSquare’s Hong Kong office and will offer wide-ranging digital expertise, applying it in business areas such as the company’s recently introduced Connected Shopper Platform (CSP).

BurdaLuxury, an Asian media company, has appointed Oceana Ou as publisher and managing director for BurdaLuxury Hong Kong, effective April 20. In her role, Ou will oversee BurdaLuxury Hong Kong’s brand portfolio, including leading luxury lifestyle titles Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong and Prestige Hong Kong. Ou has 20 years of experience in the media industry and most recently held the position of General Manager at Tatler Asia Group (formerly Edipresse Media).

Adgile, a TV data and analytics company has appointed Phil Hammond as global head of Data Partnerships. Hammond has led cross-functional teams in organisations that include Seven West Media, Foxtel Media, Sky Media, Sky UK & Westpac Banking Corporation. He was last head of commercial data at Seven West Media.

Oppo has appointed 72andSunny Singapore as one of its global brand agency partners following a competitive pitch. The agency will help the Chinese brand expand its business worldwide. The win is for strategy and creative services, 72andSunny disclosed.

Ad-Lib.io, a creative management platform for marketers has opened its Hong Kong office and appointed Randal Foo as RVP of Sales, APAC and Rishima Mohindru, client partner for Hong Kong and Greater China. Foo brings to Ad-Lib.io nearly 15 years of sales and digital marketing experience in the Asia Pacific region at companies including Adobe, IBM, and Tealium. Mohindru comes to Ad-Lib.io from PHD HK.

UM has been appointed media agency of record for CDO Foodsphere, a Philippines food company that predominantly sells processed meat. UM won the account following a competitive pitch review that concluded earlier this year. CDO cited UM’s strategic thinking and marketing science capabilities as a key differentiator. The appointment is effective April 5.

GroupM's Australia and New Zealand CEO, Mark Lollback, is departing after five years. Lollback will be stepping down on Friday (March 19). The CEO, who joined GroupM from senior marketing positions at the likes of McDonald's, ANZ and Unilever, said wants to "return to where my heart is, into client-side marketing". He plans to work more closely with start-ups and pursue independent board director positions. GroupM APAC CEO Ashutosh Srivastava will lead the business in the interim, while WPP AUNZ looks for his replacement.

VMLY&Rx Tokyo has hired Tetsu Fujikawa as its senior creative director. Fujikawa formerly held the same role at Momentum Worldwide, and has been a CD at Edelman and Havas Worldwide. He has won awards for his work developing interactive experiences for Asics and for the Tohoku earthquake restoration campaign. He will lead VMLY&Rx Tokyo’s technology offer within healthcare. His hire is accompanied by the appointments of Kie Kato as art director, Shen Liu as account executive and Rika Okazaki as project coordinator. VMLY&Rx Tokyo was launched in September as the first healthcare agency network to focus on Rx specialty pharmaceutical companies developing breakthrough therapies.

The Asia MarTech Society has appointed Ken Ip as its chairman, as its announces its 2021-22 board of directors. Ip, who is currently the group head of marketing at BSC Group, will serve a two-year term. Hong Kong-based IP has previously held a number of senior roles from corporate consulting to public affairs advisory for leading multinational and conglomerates. He is also an associate professor and the author of Life Hacks and Growth Hacks.

Ogilvy China has appointed Kars Jia as head of Commerce. Jia will report to Tom Wan, Ogilvy China’s president of Experience. She will work with Wan to help Ogilvy China build and accelerate its ecommerce offering. Jia was previously general manager of Fashion & Beauty at SECOO, a luxury ecommerce platform and has over a decade of marketing and technology experience on ecommerce platforms and TP (T-mall Partner).

ADK Marketing Solutions has signed a partnership with China Global Public Relations. Through the partnership, there will be collaboration through resource sharing, HR exchange, and business development, to aim for higher standards of client service and business development in the Chinese PR market. ADK made an early entry into the Chinese market, starting with establishment of a tie up with Xinhua in the 1990s. In 1998, a PR company, DS Public Relations Consulting was formed as a joint venture with Global PR. Both parties have agreed to dissolve DSPR and will cooperate under this new partnership. The business activities of DSPR will be continued through the PR units within the ADK China Group. ADK will additionally provide expertise in digital PR, KOL and SNS operations. By utilising the collaboration with its partners.

Mirum India has won the digital mandate for Jeeru, an Indian beverage brand. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. As part of this mandate, the agency will provide social media management and online reputation management services for the brand. The agency will also help craft trade communication for Xotik Frujus. The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Mumbai office.

MSL, the Publicis Groupe PR and integrated communications agency, appointed Joanna Ong as managing director of MSL Singapore, effective today. She was most recently group vice president, corporate communication and public relations, at Next Story Group, a hospitality management company in Singapore. Prior to that role, she was vice president of corporate communications for Asia Pacific at Hilton Worldwide.

Publicis Groupe Malaysia appointed Sudarshan Saha as managing director for media and digital. He will be responsible for driving business growth for Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas and PMX. He joins from Mindshare Vietnam and was with WPP for the past 11 years, including 7.5 years in the Asean region. He will report to Neil Hudspeth, CEO of Publicis Groupe Malaysia, with regional reporting to Ian Loon, CEO for media and digital in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.