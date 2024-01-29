Move and win roundup: Week of January 29, 2024



Kinesso, the performance marketing agency within IPG Mediabrands, has appointed Atlas Ye as head of Kinesso China. With an extensive background spanning media organisations in China and Ireland, Ye brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in crafting strategies that elevate brand performance. His journey in performance marketing began as a search specialist during the inception of digital marketing, working with companies like GroupM, including Mindshare. He was most recently vice president for Product and Partnership at iProspect (Dentsu). Over the years, Ye has mastered various facets of the discipline, from SEM and SXO to addressable media and data analytics.

The move comes as part of Kinesso's integration of three influential brands—Kinesso, Reprise, and Matterkind announced in September 2023. In his role as leader for Kinesso China, Ye is tasked with reinforcing performance-driven offerings, encompassing performance media activation, search and social content experience optimisation, ecommerce operations, and data analytics—in tandem with strategic collaborations with major media platforms and ecosystems.

FleishmanHillard has appointed Ryo Kanayama to president of FleishmanHillard’s Japan Group of companies, including FleishmanHillard Japan and VOX Global Japan. He wiil start the new position on on April 1. Kanayama rejoins FleishmanHillard from his most recent role as a partner at Deloitte Japan (also known as Deloitte Tohmatsu Group) where he served in the clients & industries and brand marketing groups. His association with FleishmanHillard dates back to 1999 when he initially joined the agency. Notably, he played a pivotal role in conceptualising and championing a strategic communications model in Japan. Throughout his eight-year tenure, he not only led the Corporate Reputation and Issues Management practice, but also transitioned to the corporate sector. In the corporate realm, he also assumed leadership of the Corporate Affairs function at Walmart Japan and Seiyu.



Also continuing to support the agency will be managing directors Atsuko Kamegaya and Ryoji Tanabe, who will report to Kanayama and form the operations’ core leadership team. Shin Tanaka, founding president of FleishmanHillard Japan, will continue to act as a senior advisor to offer counsel and advice to clients.

Via Group, a boutique cross-border communications and marketing specialist, has brought on five new hires as it further expands across the Asia-Pacific.

Sophie Moore has joined as associate director of communications and client advisory. Now based in Sydney, she brings in-house financial services communication experience, having worked at Bank of America, UBS, and HSBC across London and Hong Kong.

Graham Crouch joins as associate, news and content. Following a 30-year career as a photojournalist for several tier-one publications including The Australian, Bloomberg, Getty Images, The New York Times, and UNICEF, now based in Jakarta, Graham is one of Via's Asia experts having lived and worked across South Asia over the last decade.

Rachel Mui, a seasoned writer, joins with more than a decade of experience spanning journalism, corporate communications, and content strategy. Most recently, she was a communications specialist at UBS AG.

Nicola Forsyth, a communications and PR professional, joins with more than 16 years of experience creating corporate and consumer campaigns, working both in-house (HSBC, TSB Bank and Metro Bank) and in agencies (inc. Edelman and Teneo).

Bryn Morgan joins Via as creative lead, responsible for bringing to life creative, brand, and digital media efforts for Via's clients. She brings experience across multiple design disciplines, working for organisations such as FIFA, National Rugby League, World Rugby, NSW Government and Bank West.

Danielle Keighery is moving back to the airline industry and joining Qantas as the new chief corporate affairs and communications officer. In October, Optus announced her appointment as managing director of marketing and corporate affairs. Her new position will start on February 5. Before joining Qantas, Keighery was most recently Crown Resorts’ chief brand and corporate affairs officer. She worked for Virgin Australia from 2004 to 2019, and as served as chief experience officer before joining Bank of Queensland.

Enero Group has appointed Nikki Harrison as its group head of people & culture, further strengthening the group’s executive team. Harrison brings experience and skills spanning service-based consulting, multinational corporate brands, and marketing services—having held senior positions at prominent brands including KPMG Australia, Vodafone, and Qantas. Aside from running her own consultancy, she was most recently the chief people officer at M&C Saatchi Group AU/NZ.

MoneyHero Limited, a market-leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform in Greater Southeast Asia, has promoted chief product officer Rohith Murthy to the role of chief business officer. In his new role, Murthy will oversee product, technology, and marketing at MoneyHero, ensuring a seamless integration of these critical functions to further drive the company's success.

Havas Malaysia has been appointed to manage the integrated mandate for food and beverage giant F&N Magnolia. As part of the scope, the agency will handle the brand strategy, creative and social remit for F&N Magnolia’s diverse range of milk products. Havas Malaysia’s extensive category knowledge and expertise in the milk product category, coupled with innovative creative ideas, played a pivotal role in securing the win. Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) stands as one of the longest-standing and well-established food and beverage companies in the region, and its varied range of brands are household names in numerous categories. F&N Magnolia refers to the company's line of milk products.