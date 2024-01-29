Move and win roundup: Week of January 29, 2024

|
Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.
This edition will cover 29 January through 2 February, 2024.
Catch up on past people moves and business wins.
Kinesso, the performance marketing agency within IPG Mediabrands, has appointed Atlas Ye as head of Kinesso China. With an extensive background spanning media organisations in China and Ireland, Ye brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in crafting strategies that elevate brand performance. His journey in performance marketing began as a search specialist during the inception of digital marketing, working with companies like GroupM, including Mindshare. He was most recently vice president for Product and Partnership at iProspect (Dentsu). Over the years, Ye has mastered various facets of the discipline, from SEM and SXO to addressable media and data analytics.
The move comes as part of Kinesso's integration of three influential brands—Kinesso, Reprise, and Matterkind announced in September 2023. In his role as leader for Kinesso China, Ye is tasked with reinforcing performance-driven offerings, encompassing performance media activation, search and social content experience optimisation, ecommerce operations, and data analytics—in tandem with strategic collaborations with major media platforms and ecosystems.
FleishmanHillard has appointed Ryo Kanayama to president of FleishmanHillard’s Japan Group of companies, including FleishmanHillard Japan and VOX Global Japan. He wiil start the new position on on April 1. Kanayama rejoins FleishmanHillard from his most recent role as a partner at Deloitte Japan (also known as Deloitte Tohmatsu Group) where he served in the clients & industries and brand marketing groups. His association with FleishmanHillard dates back to 1999 when he initially joined the agency. Notably, he played a pivotal role in conceptualising and championing a strategic communications model in Japan. Throughout his eight-year tenure, he not only led the Corporate Reputation and Issues Management practice, but also transitioned to the corporate sector. In the corporate realm, he also assumed leadership of the Corporate Affairs function at Walmart Japan and Seiyu.
Also continuing to support the agency will be managing directors Atsuko Kamegaya and Ryoji Tanabe, who will report to Kanayama and form the operations’ core leadership team. Shin Tanaka, founding president of FleishmanHillard Japan, will continue to act as a senior advisor to offer counsel and advice to clients.
Via Group, a boutique cross-border communications and marketing specialist, has brought on five new hires as it further expands across the Asia-Pacific.
- Sophie Moore has joined as associate director of communications and client advisory. Now based in Sydney, she brings in-house financial services communication experience, having worked at Bank of America, UBS, and HSBC across London and Hong Kong.
- Graham Crouch joins as associate, news and content. Following a 30-year career as a photojournalist for several tier-one publications including The Australian, Bloomberg, Getty Images, The New York Times, and UNICEF, now based in Jakarta, Graham is one of Via’s Asia experts having lived and worked across South Asia over the last decade.
- Rachel Mui, a seasoned writer, joins with more than a decade of experience spanning journalism, corporate communications, and content strategy. Most recently, she was a communications specialist at UBS AG.
- Nicola Forsyth, a communications and PR professional, joins with more than 16 years of experience creating corporate and consumer campaigns, working both in-house (HSBC, TSB Bank and Metro Bank) and in agencies (inc. Edelman and Teneo).
- Bryn Morgan joins Via as creative lead, responsible for bringing to life creative, brand, and digital media efforts for Via’s clients. She brings experience across multiple design disciplines, working for organisations such as FIFA, National Rugby League, World Rugby, NSW Government and Bank West.