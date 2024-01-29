News Advertising Marketing
Dentsu Creative India to handle multiple Sony channels

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced out of the agency's Mumbai office.

Dentsu Creative India has won the digital mandate for Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Sab, Sony Max, and Sony Max 2 following a multi-agency pitch.
 
The agency's Mumbai office will handle the account. The mandate includes managing the online presence and marketing campaigns of these brands across social media platforms.
 
Vaishali Sharma, head of marketing and communications, Sony Sab, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony Max Movies Cluster, said, “As iconic content creators at the forefront of bringing diverse themes to vast audiences, we’re delighted to join hands with Dentsu Creative India to propel our brands towards unprecedented growth and creativity, establishing new benchmarks in the digital entertainment ecosystem.”
 
Nikhil Kumar, managing partner (West), Dentsu Creative India, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Sony Entertainment Network, one of the most respected and admired brands in the entertainment industry. This collaboration is a testament to our digital-first mindset and our ability to deliver integrated and seamless solutions backed by tech and data. It’s a further testament to the quality of teams who mounted this pitch and their ability to come together to address the brand challenges at play. Truly a proud feeling for all of us and we are looking forward to scaling this partnership to even greater heights.”
