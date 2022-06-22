Dentsu Creative India bags second Grand Prix for The Unfiltered History Tour

India continued its impressive showing at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, with a total of 10 wins on day three.

Dentsu Creative India added its second Grand Prix this year, as it won the top accolade in the 'Brand Experience and Activation' category for its 'The Unfiltered History Tour' for Vice Media. The entry also won two Silver Lions - one in the 'Mobile' category and the other in the 'Brand Experience and Activation' category.

Meanwhile, VMLY&R's three-Lion haul consisted of a Gold, Silver and Bronze each. The Gold win came for HUL's 'Smart Fill' in the Creative E-Commerce category. The entry also won Bronze in the Creative Business Transformation category. The Silver win came for Maxx Flash's 'The Killer Pack' in the Innovation category.

McCann Worldgroup India won Gold in the Creative e-commerce category for its entry 'Shagun ka Lifafa' for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

FCB India bagged a Silver for 'The Nominate Me Selfie' for The Times of India and Political Shakti in the 'Brand Experience and Activation' category.

Ogilvy's 'Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad' won a Silver for Cadbury Celebrations in the same category.

DDB Mudra bagged a Bronze in the Creative Effectiveness category for Stayfree's 'Project Free Period'.