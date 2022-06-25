Dentsu Creative Bengaluru wins agency of the year at Cannes Lions 2022

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru won agency of the year, Ogilvy won network of the year and WPP won most creative company of the year at Cannes Lions 2022.

The coveted titles are based on the number of award wins over the course of the five-day festival.

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru picked up agency of the year after winning a Titanium and three Grands Prix for Vice Media’s “The Unfiltered History Tour” – an unofficial guide to the British Museum, which gives visitors an immersive tour of the museum’s disputed artefacts, their origins and how they were obtained.

It is the first time that an agency from India has won agency of the year and “The Unfiltered History Tour” is the most awarded campaign from India at Cannes Lions.

Previously known as Dentsu Webchutney, the agency rebranded as Dentsu Creative as part of a global move this week to consolidate all of Dentsu International’s creative agencies under a single brand to drive simplification and scale.