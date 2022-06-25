News
Gideon Spanier
Jun 25, 2022

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru wins agency of the year at Cannes Lions 2022

Event crowns agency, network and most creative company of the year, as Ogilvy and WPP also win titles.

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru receive their Agency of the Year award.
Dentsu Creative Bengaluru receive their Agency of the Year award.

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru won agency of the year, Ogilvy won network of the year and WPP won most creative company of the year at Cannes Lions 2022.

The coveted titles are based on the number of award wins over the course of the five-day festival.

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru picked up agency of the year after winning a Titanium and three Grands Prix for Vice Media’s “The Unfiltered History Tour” – an unofficial guide to the British Museum, which gives visitors an immersive tour of the museum’s disputed artefacts, their origins and how they were obtained.

It is the first time that an agency from India has won agency of the year and “The Unfiltered History Tour” is the most awarded campaign from India at Cannes Lions.

Previously known as Dentsu Webchutney, the agency rebranded as Dentsu Creative as part of a global move this week to consolidate all of Dentsu International’s creative agencies under a single brand to drive simplification and scale.

Fred Levron, global chief creative officer of Dentsu International, said: “The Unfiltered History Tour shows how a disruptive idea, accelerated by the power of technology and social media can change culture and help one of the most progressive media brands, Vice, empower the next generation and provide a balanced narrative.

“We could not be prouder of the work and the hugely talented team in India. This is our first Cannes Lions as Dentsu Creative and it has set the bar. Our thanks also go to Vice Media for their trust and belief. We are nothing without client partnership”. 

Ogilvy, the WPP-owned creative network, won network of the year after amassing 88 Lions throughout the festival including one Titanium Lion, two Glass Lions for Change Golds, 23 Golds, 21 Silvers, and 43 Bronzes.

Ogilvy’s awards haul was another sign of the strength of India’s advertising sector as Ogilvy Mumbai won the Titanium for “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” for Cadbury Celebrations, which used machine learning to put Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan into thousands of ads for small, local stores affected by the pandemic.

Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer of Ogilvy, said: “We are thrilled that Ogilvy has been recognized as the world’s leading creative agency network because we believe that creativity is the great differentiator. Our teams earned this honour by producing work that upends the status quo, that alters the conversation, that creates meaningful change, and reshapes our industry.

“We are so proud that the work honoured spanned so many categories, countries, and clients. It is a powerful demonstration of what defines Ogilvy. It's pervasive creativity. It’s borderless creativity. It’s creativity with impact.” 

WPP’s agencies collected a total of 176 Lions, including one Titanium Lion, four Grands Prix, 36 Golds, 47 Silvers and 88 Bronzes – with winning work from 40 different countries.

Rob Reilly, global chief creative officer of WPP, said: “Creativity is the world’s most valuable asset. It has the potential to address the biggest challenges of our time in the most extreme circumstances. We have had to think differently for the last two years, and I feel this year's Cannes Lions has been a celebration of innovation for our industry. So, I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this amazing global team of the most creative people in our industry.”

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said: “Creativity is the most important force in modern business. Being named the creative company of the year is testament to WPP’s power to help our clients succeed, and to the incredible talent of our 109,000 people around the world. Thank you to them and to our clients who entrust us with their brands.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Creative India wins third Grand Prix
Advertising
Jun 24, 2022
Campaign India Team

Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Creative India wins third ...

Cannes Lions 2022: All the APAC winners
Advertising
Jun 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2022: All the APAC winners

Cannes Lions 2022: Despite India’s outperformance, APAC’s metal count dives
Advertising
Jun 29, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Cannes Lions 2022: Despite India’s outperformance, ...

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year
Marketing
Feb 23, 2022
Campaign India Team

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.