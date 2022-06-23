Advertising News
Campaign India Team
Jun 24, 2022

Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Creative India wins third Grand Prix

‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for Vice Media won the top award in the Social and Influencer Category.

Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Creative India wins third Grand Prix
Dentsu Creative India won its third Grand Prix on day four of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for Vice Media. The Grand Prix came in the Social and Influencer category in which the agency also won a Silver for the same entry. The agency also won a Bronze in the PR category for the same entry. 

FCB India won a total of 11 Lions, to be the most-awarded Indian agency on the night. The Lion haul consisted of three Gold, three Silver and five Bronze Lions. 
 
The agency’s piece of work titled ‘Chatpat’ for SOS Children’s Villages India created by Kinnect won six of those Lions. In the Social and Influencer categories the entry won a Gold, Silver and Bronze each. In the Media category it won a Gold and Silver. It also won Bronze in the Direct category. FCB India also won Gold for The Times of India and Political Shakti’s ‘Nominate Me Selfie’ in the Direct category. The entry won Silver in the Media category. Its entry titled ‘Unbox Me’ for UNAIDS won a total of three Bronze Lions, two of which came in the PR category and the other in the Social and Influencer category.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chatpat (@chatpatkagyaan)

 
Ogilvy won two Gold to go with a Silver and Bronze Lion each. The Gold wins came in the Creative Data and Direct category for ‘Shah Rukh Khan – My Ad’. The entry also won Bronze in the Direct category. Ogilvy also won Silver for Cadbury Perk’s ‘Disclaimers’ in the Media category.
 
 
 
BBDO India won a Bronze for Ariel’s ‘See Equal – Share the Load’ in the Media category.

 

Source:
Campaign India

