Campaign India Team
1 day ago

FCB Group India acquires majority stake in Kinnect

Kinnect has now been rebranded as FCBKinnect. Under the new partnership, it will now have a team of over 1,200 advertising and marketing experts who offer comprehensive solutions across the entire media spectrum.

L-R: Chandni Shah, Rohit Ohri and Rohan Mehta
L-R: Chandni Shah, Rohit Ohri and Rohan Mehta

FCB Group India has announced that it has acquired majority stake in Kinnect. This strengthens the connect between FCB and Kinnect, following the announcement of a stake in Kinnect in August 2021.

According to source, the acquisition was worth $36.6 million.

According to a statement from FCB Group India, the acquisition marks a 'pivotal moment' for the group as it elevates its digital offering. Along with digital through Kinnect, the group also has the services of Kinnect Outreach, which has digital-first creative capabilities, content production, and innovative influencer marketing through Kinnect Outreach - India's premier data-driven influencer and third-party partnership platforms.

Tyler Turnbull, global CEO, FCB, said, “Since our partnership with Kinnect began in 2020, the momentum FCB has experienced across India has been exceptional. Rohan, Chandni and the entire Kinnect team have proven they understand how to deliver growth for brands by unleashing creativity across digital, performance, customer experience and influencer marketing. With Kinnect now an official part of our network, we can help transform brands around India and APAC to deliver timely and timeless results like never before.”

Rohit Ohri, chairperson and CEO, FCB Group India, said, "Businesses today demand a comprehensive communications solution that seamlessly integrates innovation, technology, and data. In the post-COVID era, digital must be woven into every aspect of our operations and not treated as a separate channel. With nearly 40% of marketing spend now allocated to digital, Kinnect's deep expertise in marketing technology will further fortify our digital experience in India. Kinnect boasts a dynamic team of professionals with a proven track record of delivering truly personalised digital experiences for some of the world's most renowned brands. By augmenting our group's digital capabilities at the intersection of creativity, consultancy, production, and operational services across our vast network, we are poised to make a lasting impact and foster unparalleled growth for our clients."

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCBKinnect, added, “Our growth has transcended to new heights with our inclusion among the global powerhouses of IPG and FCB. We take immense pride in what our Kinnect has achieved in the past eleven years - from the vibrant culture we have nurtured to the exceptional team we have assembled. With this partnership, we are poised to create even greater prospects for our talent and clients as we synergise our expertise in digital marketing with FCB's unmatched creative capabilities. The future holds limitless possibilities, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter of collaborative success."

Source:
Campaign India

